लापरवाह आशाओं पर करें कठोर कार्रवाई:लापरवाह आशाओं व उनके सुपरवाइजरों पर करें कठोर कार्रवाई : जिला कलेक्टर

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
जिला कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक में आशा सहयोगिनियों के कार्यों में पिछड़ने पर आशाओं की कार्यशैली पर गहरी नाराजगी जताई है। साथ ही लापरवाह आशाओं व उनके सुपरवाइजरों पर कठोर कार्रवाई के सीएमएचओ को निर्देश दिए हैं।मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने बताया कि जिले में कार्यरत आशा सहयोगिनियां अब अपने कार्य में ढिलाई नहीं बरत सकेंगी। अपने कार्य को गंभीरता से नहीं लेने वाली आशा सहयोगिनियों व कार्मिकों पर कलक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया सख्ती बरत रहे हैं।जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक में कलक्टर पहाड़िया ने आशा सहयोगिनियों के कार्यों में पिछड़ने के कारण, आशाओं की कार्यशैली पर गहरी नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में कार्यरत जो भी आशाएं गतिविधियों के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त नहीं कर पा रही हैं उन्हें लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने के लिए पाबंद किया जाए व जो भी लापरवाह आशाएं हैं उन पर सख्ती बरतते हुए तुरंत प्रभाव से कार्यमुक्त किया जाए। साथ ही लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति व मॉनिटरिंग में ढिलाई बरतने वाले कार्मिकों व अधिकारियों को नोटिस जारी करने व कार्य पूर्ण न होने के कारण के सम्बन्ध में स्पष्टीकरण लिया जाए। आशाओं को परिवार कल्याण के नसबंदी केस करवाने, अंतरा इंजेक्टेबल्स के डोज बढ़ाने के लिए पाबंद किया जाए।

