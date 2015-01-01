पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:टंकियां खाली, 4 सप्ताह से पानी की आपूर्ति ठप; हरिरामपुरा में मोटर बंद होने से लोगों को परेशानी

मलारना स्टेशन2 घंटे पहले
मलारना स्टेशन | हरिरामपुरा में मोटर बंद होने से खाली पड़ी टंकियां।

ग्राम पंचायत सांकड़ा के हरिरामपुरा गांव में चार सप्ताह से सार्वजनिक ट्यूबवेल से पानी नहीं आ रहा है, जिससे ग्रामीणों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गांव के उप सरपंच मुकेशी देवी मीना, लोकेश मीना, लवकुश मीना, मुकेश कुमार मीना, आकाश मीना आदि ने बताया कि बुधवार को सांकड़ा ग्राम पंचायत के ग्राम विकास अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार बैरवा को राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर पहुंचकर लिखित में इस समस्या से अवगत करवाया।

ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें बताया कि कई वर्षों पूर्व सरकारी योजना से लाखों रुपए की लागत से गांव में सार्वजनिक ट्यूबवेल, मोटर एवं पानी की टंकी लगाकर लोगों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी की आपूर्ति की जा रही थी। लोगों को पर्याप्त मात्रा में पानी मिल रहा था, लेकिन पिछले चार सप्ताह से मोटर की पाइपलाइन फटने एवं बिजली की केबल में फाल्ट होने से मोटर बंद हो गई हैं, जिससे ग्रामीणों को पानी उपलब्ध नहीं हो रहा है। इससे ग्रामीणों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों की मांग है कि जल्द से जल्द समस्याओं का समाधान कर ग्रामीणों को पानी की आपूर्ति करवाई जाए। इस बारे में ग्राम विकास अधिकारी मुकेश कुमार बैरवा ने बताया कि पानी की ट्यूबवेल, मोटर एवं टंकी ग्राम पंचायत के कोटे से नहीं है। इस वजह से कार्य में परेशानी आ रही है, फिर भी अगर ग्राम पंचायत से किसी प्रकार की कोई मदद होगी तो मौका देखकर जरूर मदद की जाएगी।

