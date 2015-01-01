पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान में आई गिरावट:बादल छाने व हवा चलने सेे तापमान में 5.7 डिग्री की आई गिरावट, बढ़ी सर्दी

सवाई माधोपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौसम में आए दिन हो रहे परिवर्तन के चलते शुक्रवार को आसमान में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे। दोपहर बाद हवाएं चलने से एक सप्ताह बाद मौसम में फिर से ठंडक बढ़ गई। इसके चलते लोग सुबह से शाम तक गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे। पिछले कुछ दिनों से दिन के तापमान में हो रही वृद्धि में भी शुक्रवार को 5.7 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।वहीं बादल छाए रहने से गत दिवस की अपेक्षा न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री से बढ़कर शुक्रवार को 15 डिग्री हो गया, जबकि गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.7 डिग्री था, जो शुक्रवार को घटकर 23 डिग्री रह गया। पिछले कुछ दिनों से उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव के चलते तापमान में वृद्धि हो रही थी। इसके चलते सर्दी का अहसास कम हो गया था। सर्दी के मौसम को लेकर लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई थी। लेकिन सुबह जब लोग उठे तो मौसम में ठंड महसूस हुई। कई स्थानों पर सुबह करीब 11 बजे कुछ देर के लिए हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई, जबकि शहर में दोपहर बाद तक बूंदाबांदी होती रही। दोपहर बाद हवाएं चली हवाओं से मौसम में ठंडक और बढ़ गई। सर्दी बढ़ने से लोग शाम को जल्दी ही घर लौट गए। लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए गर्म पेय पदार्थों का सहारा लेते नजर आए।खिरनी | कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांवों में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे, दिनभर सूर्य देव बादलों की ओट में छिपे रहे जिससे तापमान में गिरावट आने के साथ सर्दी बढ़ गई।दिनभर लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे रहे,वहीं बाजार में चाय, बड़े पकोड़े की दुकानों पर भीड़ देखने को मिली।मलारना डूंगर| मौसम में आए बदलाव के साथ दिनभर आकाश में बादल छाए रहे तथा मौसम अपेक्षा पर चढ़ा रहा है रात से ही मंद मंद ठंडी बयार बहने लगी, जिससे तापक्रम में गिरावट आ गई सुबह से ही आकाश में बादल छा गए जो दिनभर छाए रहे। शाम चार बजे बाद जाकर सूर्य देव के दर्शन हुए। पिछले सप्ताह मे दिसंबर का महीना होने के बावजूद लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास नहीं हो रहा था। शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही मौसम ठंडा हो गया तथा लोग दिनभर गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आये। मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ने को किसान खरीफ की फसल के लिए लाभदायक मानकर चल रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें