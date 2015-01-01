पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका अस्तित्व में आई:75 साल पूर्व 1945 में बनी नगर पालिका 1980 के दशक में हुआ परिषद का गठन

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऐसे बदला स्वरूप; राजस्थान की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी ग्राम पंचायत थी आलनपुर

सवाई माधोपुर जिला मुख्यालय पहले दो भागों में विभाजित था। एक भाग शहर व दूसरा आलनपुर। अरावली पहाडियों के परकोटे के बीच बसे शहर में आजादी से पूर्व सन 1945 में नगर पालिका अस्तित्व में आई। उस समय तत्कालीन नाजीम को नगर पालिका का प्रशासक मनोनीत कर 4 जनप्रतिनिधियों सहित 6 सदस्यीय बोर्ड का गठन किया गया था।

इससे पूर्व यहां जयपुर रियासत का शासन था। इसी प्रकार परकोटे की सीमा पर भैरव दरवाजे के बाहर वाला क्षेत्र आलनपुर ग्राम पंचायत में आता था। सन 1980 के दशक में शहर नगर पालिका व आलनपुर नोटिफाइड एरिया को मर्ज करने के बाद शहर नगर पालिका परकोटे से निकलकर नगर परिषद बनी। राजस्थान की दूसरी सबसे बड़ी ग्राम पंचायत थी आलनपुर: 70 के दशक में भारतीय जनसंघ आलनपुर के अध्यक्ष रहे स्थानीय निवासी रामबिलास योगी एवं पूर्व विधायक हंसराज शर्मा के अनुसार आलनपुर ग्राम पंचायत राजस्थान में दूसरी सबसे बडी ग्राम पंचायत थी। इसमें 12 गांव आते थे।

1968 में नोटिफाइड एरिया घोषित: योगी ने बताया कि 1968 में आलनपुर क्षेत्र को सरकार ने नोटिफाइड एरिया बना दिया। इसका कार्यालय खैरदा में रामरतन नामा एडवोकेट के मकान में किराए से था। इसके मनोनीत चेयरमैन कांग्रेस पार्टी के सैयद अली नकवी थे। नकवी के बाद कांग्रेस के ही विनोद शंकर पारीक मनोनीत चेयरमैन रहे। नोटिफाइड एरिया में अध्यक्ष की नियुक्ति सरकार द्वारा सीधे ही की जाती थी और जब तक यहां नोटिफाइड एरिया कमेटी ने काम किया, तब तक हमेशा कांग्रेस की सरकार रही और हमेशा कांग्रेस का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र की यह है खास पहचान: सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में शहर के प्रवेश द्वार पर पहाडी के नीचे बना प्राचीन काला गौरा भैरव मंदिर, चमत्कारजी जैन मंदिर, गलता मंदिर आदि प्रमुख है।

फैक्ट फाइल
1945 में नगर पालिका बनी।
शुरूआत में 30 वार्ड
वर्तमान में 60 वार्ड
मतदाता उस समय - आंकडें उपलब्ध नहीं।
वर्तमान में मतदाता - 88368

नगर पालिका चेयरमैन
1945 से 1964 तक प्रशासक
1964 से 1967 तक सरदार अहमद
1967 से 1972 तक मेघराज टटवाल
1972 से 1990 तक प्रशासक नियुक्त रहे

नगर पालिका चेयरमैन
1990 से 95 तक देवीनारायण
कुमावत बीजेपी से नप चैयरमेन
1995 से 2000 संतोष शर्मा कांग्रेस

से नप चैयरमेन
2000 से 2002 बजरंग लाल पहाडिया
2005 तक सत्यनारायण डिंडोरिया
2005 से 2010 तक बद्रीलाल यादव
2010 से 2015 तक कमलेश जैलिया

नप अध्यक्ष
2015 से 2019 तक डॉ. विमला शर्मा
2019 से 2020 तक गीता सैनी

