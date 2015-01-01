पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्ड पार्षद के चुनाव:सभापति चुनाव में निर्दलीयों को मनाने की कवायद शुरू

सवाई माधोपुर40 मिनट पहले
गत दिनों संपन्न हुए वार्ड पार्षद के चुनाव में शहर की जनता से दोनों ही दलों को स्पष्ट बहुमत नहीं मिला। इसके चलते नगर परिषद में अपनी पार्टी का सभापति बनाने के लिए भाजपा व कांग्रेस को निर्दलीयों का मुंह ताकना पड़ रहा है। दोनों दलों को पार्टी का बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीयों के सहारे की जरूरत है। ऐसे में निर्दलीय पार्षदों की खूब खातिरदारी हो रही है।

पार्षदों के चुनाव परिणाम में नगर परिषद के 60 वार्डों में इस बार भाजपा के 22 व कांग्रेस के 27 पार्षदों की जीत हुई है। इनके अलावा एक सीपीआई से व 10 पार्षद निर्दलीय जीतकर आए हैं। ऐसे में नगर परिषद में बोर्ड बनाने के लिए निर्दलीय पार्षद बहुत महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका में है। दोनों ही दलों को निर्दलीय पार्षदों के सहारे की जरूरत है। जिस पार्टी को निर्दलीय पार्षदों का समर्थन मिलेगा, नगर परिषद में सभापति बनने में उसकी पार्टी की नैय्या पार लगेगी।

दोनों दलों को अंतिम समय पर क्रॉस वोटिंग का डर है। ऐसे में वे निर्दलीय पार्षदों को कई तरह के प्रलोभन देकर उनका दिल जीतने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसके चलते निर्दलीय पार्षदों की खूब खातिरदारी हो रही है।

टिकट नहीं देने से भी निर्दलीयों में नाराजगी

सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद में 10 वार्डों से जीतकर आए निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने टिकट वितरण के समय संबंधित दलों से टिकट मांगे थे। लेकिन दोनों ही दलों ने उनका टिकट काटकर वार्ड के किसी अन्य उम्मीदवार को दे दिया। इस बात से भी संबंधित निर्दलीय पार्षदों में नाराजगी है।

