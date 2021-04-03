पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:वनअधिकारी ने जवाब दिया आबादी व खेतों में कोई भी बाघ नहीं पहुंच रहे, ग्रामीण शराब पीकर फोन से झूठी सूचना दे रहे

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपखंड स्तरीय बैठक में क्षेत्रीय वनअधिकारी से किया सवाल -आबादी व खेतों में बाघों का मूवमेंट ज्यादा हो रहा है

खंडार पंचायत समिति सभागार खंडार में गुरूवार को उपजिला कलेक्टर मनोज कुमार वर्मा की अध्यक्षता में उपखंड स्तरीय जनसुनवाई आयोजित हुई। इसमें विभिन्न विभागों से संबंधित समस्याओं पर विशेष चर्चा की गई। साथ ही एसडीएम द्वारा संबंधितअधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश भी प्रदान किए गए।जनसुनवाई के दौरान वन विभाग के कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए उपजिला कलेक्टर मनोज वर्मा ने क्षेत्र में आए दिन आबादी एवं खेतों में बाघों एवं अन्य वन्य जीवों के मूवमेंट के संबंध में वन विभाग के क्षेत्रीय वनाधिकारी विष्णु गुप्ता से सवाल जबाब किए तो उनकी ओर से बाघों और ग्रामीणों के संबंध में अजीबो गरीब तर्क दिए गए, जिससे जनसुनवाई के दौरान कौतुहल का माहौल पैदा हो गया। क्षेत्रीय वनाधिकारी ने एसडीएम को बताया कि क्षेत्र में आबादी एवं खेतों में कोई भी बाघ नहीं पहुंच रहे है। ग्रामीण ड्रिंक पीकर फोन पर इलाके में बाघ आने की झूठी सूचनाएं देते रहते है। वह ना तो बाघ को पहचानते है और ना हीं बाघ के पगमार्क को जानते है।इस पर एसडीएम ने वनाधिकारी को टोकते हुए कहा कि आपका यह तर्क पूरा सत्य नहीं हो सकता, क्योंकि समाचार पत्रों में भी आए दिन बाघ व अन्य वन्य जीवों के मूवमेंट की खबरें आ रही है। अगर ग्रामीण गलत है तो क्या मीडिया भी झूठ लिख रहा है।इस पर वनाधिकारी ने मीडिया पर भी सवाल खड़े करते हुए कहा कि मीडिया भी झूठ लिख रहा है। इस पर बैठक में मौजूद मीडियाकर्मियों ने वन विभाग के इस तर्क का विरोध करते हुए एसडीएम को वनाधिकारियों की कार्रवाई और इलाके की पूरी हकीकत से अवगत कराया। सच्चाई सुनकर क्षेत्रीय वनाधिकारी इधर उधर झांकने लगे।

बजरी के ढेरों को जब्त करने के निर्देश : जनसुनवाई के दौरान बजरी के अवैध खनन, परिवहन व भंडारण के मुद्दे पर चर्चा करते हुए उपजिला कलेक्टर ने खंडार तहसीलदार देवी सिंह को खंडार रामेश्वरधाम मार्ग पर अनियाला के पास सड़क के दोनों और, जयसिंहपुरा में अवैध रूप से चल रहे ईंट भट्टे के पास सहित अन्य स्थानों से बजरी के ढेरों को तत्काल जब्त करने के निर्देश दिए।जल बहाव के क्षेत्रों में बना दिए अवैध मकान : खंडार सवाईमाधोपुर मार्ग पर कॉलोनियों में जल भराव की समस्या सामने आई तो सहायक अभियंता मुरारीलाल मीणा ने एसडीएम को बताया कि कई स्थानों विभागीय सड़कों, पुलियाओं व जल बहाव के रास्तों में लोगों ने अवैध निर्माण कर पक्के मकान बना लिए है। जिससे जल निकासी नहीं होने से कॉलोनियों में जल भराव की समस्या पैदा हो रही है।

चरागाह भूमि अतिक्रमण मुक्त एसडीएम ने खंडार विकास अधिकारी जगदीश प्रसाद बैरवा को निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र के सभी ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी कर संबंधित ग्राम पंचायतों में चरागाह भूमि की जानकारी कर रिपोर्ट पेश करें और यदि कहीं पर भी चरागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण हो रहा है तो ग्राम पंचायत तत्काल अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई करें। बैठक के दौरान टोंक चिरगांव नेशनल हाईवे पर दौलतपुरा टोल प्लाजा की अवाप्त भूमि से कब्जा हटाने, स्कूलों में बच्चों को वन विभाग के प्रति जागरूक करने, खंडार कस्बे में पेयजल आपूर्ति के लिए नवीन पेयजल टंकी का प्रस्ताव लेने, किसानों को नियमानुसार पर्याप्त बिजली आपूर्ति करने, छात्रावासों में व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने सहित मुद्दों पर चर्चा की गई। जनसुनवाई में खंडार तहसीलदार, विकास अधिकारी, पशु चिकित्साधिकारी, सीएचसी चिकित्साधिकारी, सहायक अभियंता सानिवि, कनिष्ठ अभियंता, अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी, सीबीईओ, जलदाय विभाग के कनिष्ठ अभियंता सहित मौजूद थे।

