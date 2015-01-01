पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी कैलेंडर जारी:साल 2021 में 241 दिन ही खुलेंगे दफ्तर

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 29 सार्वजनिक व 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश, 103 दिन शनिवार-रविवार

राज्य सरकार ने साल 2021 में राज्य के सरकारी कार्यालय में सार्वजनिक अवकाश संबंधी नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इसके तहत नए साल में राजस्थान के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को शनिवार-रविवार समेत कुल 124 छुट्टियां मिलेंगी। यही नहीं 2021 में 365 दिन में से केवल 241 दिन ही सरकारी दफ्तर खुलेंगे। कार्यालयों में 103 दिन केवल शनिवार-रविवार के ही सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेंगे। इसके अलावा अलग से 30 सार्वजनिक अवकाश सरकार की तरफ से घोषित किए गए हैं। 14 मई को परशुराम जयंती और ईद उल फितर एक ही दिन होने से एक सार्वजनिक अवकाश होगा। 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में 8 शनिवार-रविवार को है। ऐसे में घोषित 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश में से 21 दिन ही रहेंगे। डॉ. मोहन लाल यादव विशिष्ट शासन सचिव सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ग्रुप-6 ने वर्ष 2021 का कैलेंडर जारी करते हुए नए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक छुट्टियां तो 22 ऐच्छिक अवकाश घोषित किए हैं। वर्ष के सभी शनिवार-रविवार का सामान्य सार्वजनिक अवकाश रहेगा। ऐच्छिक अवकाशों की सूची में से कोई भी 2 अवकाश प्रत्येक कार्मिक चुनकर उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

29 सार्वजनिक अवकाशनए साल में 29 सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किए गए हैं। इनमें गुरु गोविंद सिंह जयंती, गणतंत्र दिवस, महाशिवरात्रि, होलिका दहन, धूलंडी, गुड फ्राईडे, चेटीचंड, अंबेडकर जयंती, रामनवमी, महावीर जयंती, परशुराम जयंती, ईद उल फितर, महाराणा प्रताप जयंती, ईद उल जुहा, विश्व आदिवासी दिवस, स्वतंत्रता दिवस, मोहर्रम, रक्षाबंधन, श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी, रामदेव, तेजा जयंती व खेजड़ली शहीद दिवस, महात्मा गांधी जयंती, नवरात्र स्थापना, दुर्गा अष्टमी, विजयदशमी, बरावफात, दीपावली, गोवर्धन पूजा, भैया दूज, गुरु नानक जयंती व क्रिसमस डे त्योहार की छुट्टी रहेगी।

