बैठक:शहर में सीवरेज लाइन का काम धीमी गति से, कलेक्टर ने कहा- पहले ही काम की अवधि बढ़ा दी, ठेकेदार पर पैनल्टी लगाएं

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सानिवि-रूडीप-नगरपरिषद के कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा कर दिए निर्देश

सार्वजनिक निर्माण, रूडिप, नगर परिषद, रिडकोर, एनएचएआई के कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने विभागों के कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि करवाए जा रहे सड़क, सीवरेज लाइन एवं अन्य निर्माण कार्यों में किसी प्रकार की कोताही एवं क्वालिटी में समझौता बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री की बजट घोषणा, जन घोषणा पत्र, केन्द्र और राज्य सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं की प्रगति की बिंदुवार समीक्षा की गई। कलेक्टर ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सड़क योजना में जिले में चल रहे सड़क निर्माण कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए गुणवत्ता और समय सीमा की पूर्ण पालना के निर्देश दिए। 500 से अधिक आबादी के गांवों को सड़क से जोड़ने के लिए वर्तमान में 5 सड़कें निर्माणाधीन हैं। इस योजना के तीसरे चरण के 13 कार्य जिले में प्रगतिरत हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त 10 सड़कों के निर्माण की हाल ही में स्वीकृति मिली है। राज्य बजट घोषणा 2020-21 की अनुपालना में मलारना डूंगर-सांकडा सड़क की स्वीकृति आ गई है।

कलेक्टर ने इस सडक का निर्माण शीघ्र करवाने के निर्देश दिए। मच्छीपुरा में देवनारायण स्कूल, बामनवास कॉलेज, बामनवास में आईटीआई, सदर पुलिस थाना गंगापुर, भवन और मलारना डूंगर तहसील के मॉडर्न रिकॉर्ड रूम के निर्माण कार्यों सहित अन्य निर्माण कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि निर्माण कार्य में तेजी लाएं तथा बिजली, पेयजल, इंटरनेट आदि के कनेक्शन समय पर ले लिए जाएं, ताकि इनकी लाइनों की फिटिंग के समय भवनों में फिर छोटी-मोटी तोड़फोड़ न करनी पडे।

रूडिप द्वारा सवाईमाधोपुर शहर में 119 किमी लम्बी सीवरेज लाइन बिछाई जानी थी। इसमें से अभी 96.27 किमी लाइन ही बिछाई गई है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि पहले की कार्य अवधि बढा दी गई है। लाइन बिछाने के बाद घर-घर कनेक्शन भी हर हाल में दिए गए समय पर ही पूर्ण करने है। लापरवाही और देरी के लिए ठेकेदार के विरूद्ध नियमानुसार पेनल्टी लगायें और अन्य कार्रवाई भी करें। कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि ऐसा भी न हो कि अब काम को जल्द पूर्ण करने के चक्कर में गुणवत्ता से समझौता कर लें। सीवरेज लाइन निर्धारित गहराई में ही डाली जाए। कलेक्टर ने दिल्ली-बडोदरा एक्सप्रेस वे के निर्माण के लिए मिट्टी उठाने में अनियमितता पर नाराजगी जताई तथा संबंधित ठेकेदार के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। इस कार्य में ठेकेदार द्वारा निर्धारित जगह के बजाय अन्य स्थानों से मिट्टी लिए जाने की शिकायत के संबंध में कलेक्टर ने जांच के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने हवाई पट्टी निर्माण में लाइन शिफ्टिंग कार्य में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग एवं बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को आपसी समन्वय से कार्य कर इस कार्य को जल्द पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।
सहभागिता से ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ अभियान को सफल बनाएं
कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों को कहा कि कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन केवल जिला प्रशासन और नगरपरिषदों के जिम्मे नहीं है। प्रत्येक विभाग अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझें तथा सामूहिक सहभागिता से ‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’ अभियान को सफल बनाएं। कलेक्टर ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान में अब तक की गई कार्रवाई और प्रगति की भी समीक्षा की। बैठक में एडीएम बी.एस. पंवार, सवाईमाधोपुर नगरपरिषद आयुक्त रविन्द्र यादव, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता आर.एन. बैरवा, रूडिप अधिशाषी अभियंता हरीश अग्रवाल, रिडकोर और एनएचएआई के प्रतिनिधि भी उपस्थित रहे।

