कोरोना सतर्कता सप्ताह:यातायात पुलिस और एनसीसी कैडेट्स को कोरोना जागरूकता की दिलाई शपथ, लोगों को बांटे मास्क

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नेहरू युवा केंद्र संगठन की ओर से 2 नवम्बर तक होंगे कई कार्यक्रम

युवा कार्यक्रम एवं खेल मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के नेहरू युवा केंद्र सवाई माधोपुर के द्वारा कोरोना सतर्कता जागरूकता सप्ताह के तहत गुरुवार को रणथंभौर सर्किल पर एनसीसी कैडेट्स व यातायात पुलिस के सहयोग से हम्मीर सर्किल से निकलने वाले लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। इस दौरान जिन वाहनचालकों एवं राहगीरों ने मास्क नहीं लगा रखे थे उन्हें मास्क वितरित कर मास्क की उपयोगिता बताते हुए इसे नियमित लगाने का आग्रह किया। इसके साथ ही यातायात पुलिस के जवानों और एनसीसी कैडेट्स के सदस्यों को कोरोना जागरूकता की शपथ दिलाई गई। नेहरू युवा केंद्र संगठन संपूर्ण भारत में 27 अक्टूबर से 2 नवम्बर तक कोरोना सतर्कता जागरूकता सप्ताह का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसी के तहत सवाई माधोपुर जिले में भी एनवाईवी व युवा मंडल के सदस्यों के सहयोग से लोगों को कोरोना जागरूक करने के लिए संगोष्ठी व शपथ कार्यक्रम आदि का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। राष्ट्रीय युवा स्वयंसेवक महेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि इस समय हमें कोरोना से बचाव के प्रति सतर्क रहना है। सामाजिक दूरी बनाकर रखें, मास्क लगाएं व हाथ धोते रहे। इस अवसर पर राष्ट्रीय युवा स्वयंसेवक महेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा, मंडल अध्यक्ष निशा कुमारी गौतम, मंडल के सदस्य पृथ्वीराज गुर्जर, राजेश गुर्जर, मुकेश गुर्जर, मनराज गुर्जर आदि मौजूद रहे।रैली निकाल लोगों को किया जागरूकशहीद कैप्टन रिपुदमन सिंह राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय सवाई माधोपुर में एनसीसी और एनएसएस के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। एनएसएस कार्यक्रम अधिकारी प्रो. शाहिद जैदी ने बताया कि राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस से बचाव एवं संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए नो मास्क-नो एंट्री जन आंदोलन के तहत कार्यक्रम में स्वयंसेवकों एवं विद्यार्थियों को महाविद्यालय प्राचार्य डॉ. बी.एस. मीणा ने मास्क वितरित किए। इसके साथ ही कोरोना से बचाव के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए। कार्यक्रम के पश्चात एनसीसी कैडेट्स और एनएसएस स्वयंसेवकों ने हम्मीर सर्किल तक रैली निकाल कर आम लोगों को मास्क वितरण कर मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इसके बाद गोद लिए गांवों में भी मास्क वितरण किया गया। इस अवसर पर एनसीसी अधिकारी डॉ. ओ.पी. शर्मा, एनएसएस जिला समन्वयक डॉ. हरिचरण मीना, कार्यक्रम अधिकारी शकील अहमद सहित संकाय सदस्य मौजूद रहे।मास्क की उपयोगिता समझाईकोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन के अन्तर्गत सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद के कार्मिकों ने गुरुवार को जागरूकता रैली निकाली, मास्क वितरित किए तथा जागरूकता पोस्टर और स्टीकर वितरित किए। आयुक्त रविन्द्र सिंह यादव ने बताया कि रैली में जोनवार गठित टीमों के नगरपरिषद के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, स्काउट-गाइड, एनसीसी, एनएसएस वॉलंटियर्स, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता अध्यापक, प्राचार्य तथा स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधि शामिल रहे। रैली के बाद सब्जी मण्डी में सब्जी विक्रेताओं को मास्क की उपयोगिता समझाई गई एवं जागरूकता पोस्टर तथा स्टीकर भी वितरित किए गए।कोडयाई में लोगों को कोरोना से बचाव का दिया संदेशबौंली| बौंली उपखण्ड क्षेत्र के ग्राम कोडयाई में राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय के स्काउट गाइड द्वारा कोरोना जागरूकता रैली का आयोजन किया गया। विद्यालय के स्काउट प्रभारी भुवनेश बाबू शर्मा ने बताया कि रैली को कार्यवाहक प्रधानाचार्य मीठालाल मीना ने रवाना किया। रैली विद्यालय से प्रारंभ होकर भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र, मुख्य बाजार होते हुए वापस विद्यालय पहुची। रैली के दौरान लोगों को नो मास्क नो एंट्री का संदेश देते हुए कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी दी। इस अवसर पर प्रसादी लाल बैरवा, बहादुर सिंह गुर्जर, सोजी यादव, विजय शेखर शर्मा, कमलेश मीना आदि ने भी लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की जानकारी दी। रैली में विद्यालय के स्काउट गाइड ने भाग लिया।

