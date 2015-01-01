पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हथकढ़ शराब के साथ आरोपी गिरफ्तार:हथकढ़ शराब बेचते दो गिरफ्तार, 100 लीटर वॉश नष्ट

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला आबकारी विभाग की टीम ने मुखबीर की सूचना पर कार्रवाई करते हुए हथकढ़ शराब के साथ आरोपी भोला शंकर पुत्र कन्हैयालाल कंजर, लड्‌डो पुत्र मदारी कंजर निवासीयान विनोबा बस्ती शहर को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों से पांच बोतल हथकढ़ शराब जब्त की है। इसके अलावा 100 लीटर वॉश नष्ट किया है। आबकारी विभाग की टीम में आबकारी निरीक्षक रमेश चंद मीना, एएसआई शिवकुमार शर्मा, सिपाही उदयसिंह, कमल सिंह, गिरधारीलाल तथा ईपीएफ जाप्ता मौजूद रहा।आबकारी निरीक्षक रमेश चंद मीना ने बताया कि प्रात: लगभग 8-9 बजे मुखबीर की सूचना पर विनोबा बस्ती में कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान दो आरोपियों को हथकढ़ शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें