नगर परिषद चुनाव:सवाईमाधोपुर में दो व गंगापुर में तीन उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए नामांकन

सवाई माधोपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • नगर परिषद चुनाव में नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू, 73 आवेदन फार्म बिके

नगर परिषद चुनाव को लेकर सोमवार से शुरू हुई नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया के दौरान पहले दिन नामांकन करने वालो का टोटा रहा। दिनभर में केवल सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद से दो उम्मीदवारों ने रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए। वहीं गंगापुरसिटी नगर परिषद से तीन उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरा। सवाई माधोपुर एसडीएम कपिल शर्मा ने बताया कि 23 नवंबर से नामांकन दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। पहले दिन वार्ड नंबर 11 से अमन पुत्र अनिल व वार्ड 47 से हनुमान पुत्र कालू लाल माली ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। उन्होंने बताया कि 27 नवंबर तक सुबह साढे 10 से दोपहर 3 बजे वार्ड नंबर एक से 30 तक के उम्मीदवारों के कलेक्ट्रेट स्थित उनके कार्यालय में व वार्ड 31 से 60 तक ठींगला स्थित तहसील कार्यालय में नामांकन पत्र लिए जाएंगे।नामांकन दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर: वार्ड पार्षद का चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों की सोमवार को नामांकन फार्म लेने के लिए भीड़ लगी रही। एसडीएम कार्यालय से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पहले दिन 73 आवेदन फार्म बिके। आवेदन फार्म नामांकन दाखिल करने की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर तक मिलेंगे।

निर्धारित संख्या से ज्यादा उम्मीदवारों के टिकट मांगने से पशोपेश में पार्टियां

चयन के लिए मंथन में जुटे नेताभास्कर न्यूज | सवाई माधोपुर।नगर परिषद चुनाव को लेकर सवाई माधोपुर में कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों पार्टियों में 60 वार्डों के लिए उम्मीदवारों से आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। भाजपा से टिकट के लिए निर्धारित टिकटों की संख्या से करीब 8 गुना ज्यादा 506 उम्मीदवारों ने टिकट मांगने के लिए आवेदन किए है। इसी प्रकार कांग्रेस से 274 उम्मीदवारों ने टिकट के लिए आवेदन किया है।आवेदन लेने की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद प्राप्त आवेदनों में से उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए दोनों पार्टियों के नेता जुट गए है। उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए भाजपा की ओर से रणथंभौर रोड पर बैठक आयोजित की गई।बैठक में चुनाव संयोजक, जिला संगठन मंत्री सहित पार्टी के स्थानीय नेता दिनभर मंथन में जुटे रहे। प्राप्त आवेदनों में से उम्मीदवारों की सूची तैयार कर प्रदेश कार्यालय पर भिजवाई जाएगी। पार्टी के प्रदेश पदाधिकारी उम्मीदवारों का फाइनल चयन करने का निर्णय लेंगे। इसी प्रकार कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से रणथंभौर रोड स्थित विधायक कार्यालय पर विधायक दानिश अबरार व पर्यवेक्षक पुष्पेंद्र भारद्वाज ने बैठक ली। जिला कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता लक्ष्मी कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि विधायक निवास पर विधायक दानिश अबरार व पुष्पेंद्र भारद्वाज ने कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से उम्मीदवारों के चयन के संबंध में फीडबैक लिया।

