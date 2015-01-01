पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खूनी संघर्ष:गोज्यारी में भूमि विवाद को लेकर दो पक्ष भिड़े, एक की मौत, 10 जने घायल

सवाई माधोपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमीन विवाद में एक दूसरे पर लाठियों से हमला, ट्रैक्टर भी चढ़ा दिया

भाड़ौती कस्बे के समीप गोज्यारी गांव में जमीनी विवाद की चली आ रही पुरानी रंजिश रविवार सुबह खूनी संघर्ष में तब्दील हो गई। दोनों पक्षों ने एक दूसरे पर लाठी गंडासी से हमले किए व ट्रैक्टर चढ़ा दिया। दोनों पक्षों मे हुए खूनी संघर्ष मे एक युवक की मृत्यु हो गई एवं दोनों पक्षों के करीब एक दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए।पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक पक्ष के लोगो ने गोज्यारी माल कई वर्ष पूर्व करीब 15 बीघा उबड़ खाबड़ जमीन खरीदी थी। उसी जमीन पर दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने कब्जा कर रखा था। इसी बात को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में रंजिश चली आ रही थी। पूर्व में भी दोनों पक्षों में कहासुनी हुई थी। दोनों पक्षों को एसडीएम कोर्ट ने सीमा ज्ञान नहीं होने तक पाबंद कर रखा था, लेकिन रविवार को एक पक्ष के लोग ट्रैक्टर से जुताई करने लग गया। जानकारी मिलने पर मृतक पक्ष के लोग भी वहां पहुंच गए और विवादित जमीन को लेकर दोनों पक्षों में कहासुनी के बाद झगड़ा शुरू हो गया। झगड़े में एक दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों ने आपस में ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाया। जिसमें दोनों पक्षों के कई लोग घायल हुए। लेकिन झगड़ा समाप्त नहीं हुआ और गांव में दोबारा दोनों पक्षों में जमकर लाठी भाटा गंडासी से खूनी संघर्ष शुरू हो गया। इस दौरान ट्रैक्टरों से भी एक-दूसरे को टक्कर मारी गई।सूचना पर मलारना डूंगर थाना अधिकारी राकेश कुमार यादव व भाड़ौती पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी नरेंद्र चौधरी मय जाब्ते मौके पर पहुंचे और मृतक पक्ष के घायलों को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली की सहायता से प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भाड़ौती में भर्ती करवाया। वहीं दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों को 108 एंबुलेंस की सहायता से जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पहुंचे मृतक पक्ष के 8 लोगों में से 7 जनों का चिकित्सक ने प्राथमिक उपचार कर हालत गंभीर होने की वजह से सामान्य चिकित्सालय सवाई माधोपुर रेफर कर दिया। इसमें से मानसिंह गुर्जर उम्र 30 वर्ष पुत्र सत्यनारायण गुर्जर निवासी गोज्यारी ने उपचार के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया।

खेत में दो की मौत की झूठी अफवाह से झगड़ा खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया

दोनों पक्षों के खेत पर कहासुनी के बाद झगड़ा शुरू हुआ इसमें दोनों पक्ष के लोग घायल हुए। मृतक पक्ष के लोग घायलों को ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली से गांव लेकर आ रहे थे। वही इसी दौरान किसने अफवाह फैला दी कि दूसरे पक्ष के दो जने खेत पर खूनी संघर्ष में मर गए। तो दूसरे पक्ष के अन्य लोगो ने एक बार फिर गांव में मृतक पक्ष के लोगों पर हमला बोल दिया। जिसकी वजह से युवक की मृत्यु हो गई।

तनाव का माहौल, पुलिस तैनातगोज्यारी गांव में दो पक्षों में हुए खूनी संघर्ष के बाद तनाव के माहौल देखते हुए ग्रामीण पुलिस उपाधीक्षक राकेश कुमार राजौरा मलारना डूंगर थाना पुलिस, भाड़ौती पुलिस एवं सवाई माधोपुर से अतिरिक्त पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ मौके पर मौजूद है। मृतक पक्ष के करीब 8 लोगों को पुलिस ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की सहायता से प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र लेकर आए। भाड़ौती 108 एंबुलेंस दूसरे पक्ष के घायलों को जिला अस्पताल ले गई। अन्य सेंटर से समय पर 108 एंबुलेंस नहीं आने की वजह से प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भाड़ौती से सवाई माधोपुर रेफर किए 7 को 104 एंबुलेंस व दो निजी वाहनों से गंभीर घायलों को सामान्य चिकित्सालय सवाई माधोपुर में पहुंचाया।

मृतक पक्ष के 7 घायल, 2 जयपुर रेफर खूनी संघर्ष में मृतक पक्ष के 7 अन्य घायल हुए हैं। जिनमें एक महिला जगदीश उम्र 30 वर्ष व श्री नारायण गुर्जर उम्र 60 वर्ष की हालत गंभीर होने की वजह से उन्हें सवाई माधोपुर से जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। पप्पू गुर्जर, गोकुल गुर्जर, रूप सिंह, मान सिंह व नेतराम सहित पांच का जिला अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा है।दूसरे पक्ष के तीन जने घायल हुएखूनी संघर्ष में दूसरे पक्ष के भरत लाल पुत्र मूलचंद गुर्जर, जंसी पुत्र सोरंग गुर्जर व देवीलाल गुर्जर घायल हुए हैं। जिन्हें 108 एंबुलेंस में सामान्य चिकित्सालय सवाई माधोपुर भर्ती करवाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें