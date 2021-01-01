पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन के लिए आवेदन:वरिष्ठता सूची में नामांकन के लिए आवेदन 20 तक

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
निदेशक माध्यमिक शिक्षा राजस्थान बीकानेर के आदेशानुसार भरतपुर मंडल स्तरीय द्वितीय वेतन श्रृंखला एवं समकक्ष स्तर की वरिष्ठता सूचियों में नामाकंन, विलोपन, योग्यता अभिवृद्धि एवं अन्य संशोधन के लिए आवेदन प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि 20 फरवरी 2021 निर्धारित की गई है। पूर्व में प्रकाशित वरिष्ठता सूचियों में योग्यता अभिवृद्धि के लिए 06 माह से पूर्व अर्जित योग्यता अभिवृद्धि के मामले में एक और अंतिम अवसर प्रदान किया गया है। इसके पश्चात 06 माह से अधिक पुराने योग्यता अभिवृद्धि के प्रकरणों पर विचार नहीं किया जाएगा एवं शिक्षक पदोन्नति से वंचित रह सकते हैं। प्रभारी अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (मुख्यालय) माध्यमिक सवाई माधोपुर घनश्याम बैरवा ने बताया कि स्थानीय कार्यालय अधीन विद्यालयों में कार्यरत द्वितिय श्रेणी अध्यापक एवं समकक्ष स्तर के कार्मिकों को सूचित किया जाता है कि डीपीसी वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए द्वितीय वेतन श्रृंखला से उच्च पदों पर पदोन्नति के लिए अर्जित योग्यता जुड़वाने बाबत आवेदन करने से यदि कोई वंचित है तो निर्धारित प्रपत्र में अपना आवेदन मय दस्तावेज संबंधित पीईईओ/संस्थाप्रधान से अग्रेषित करवाकर स्थानीय कार्यालय में 20 फरवरी 2021 तक प्रेषित करें।

