बिना टिकट खड़े लोगों से वसूला जुर्माना:गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण सतर्क, रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिना टिकट खड़े लोगों से वसूला जुर्माना

सवाई माधोपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चौथ का बरवाड़ा गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन को लेकर चौथ का बरवाड़ा तहसील क्षेत्र में प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। विशेष तौर पर रेलवे ट्रैक पर निगरानी रखी जा रही है। साथ ही रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिना कारण आने वाले लोगों की आरपीएफ रसीदें काटकर जुर्माना वसूल रहा है। आरपीएफ प्रभारी नीलू गोठवाल के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार देर शाम को बड़ी संख्या में बिना टिकट यात्रियों की रसीद काटकर जुर्माना वसूल किया गया। चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड मुख्यालय तथा आसपास के क्षेत्र में रेलवे ट्रैक पर लगातार निगरानी रखी जा रही है। गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन लंबा खींचने के कारण जयपुर-सवाई माधोपुर रेलवे ट्रैक पर किसी भी प्रकार का व्यवधान न आए, इसके लिए आरपीएफ ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ा दी है। चौथ का बरवाड़ा रेलवे स्टेशन पर जहां आरपीएफ तैनात है, वहीं जीआरपी पुलिस भी क्षेत्र में निगरानी कर रही है। इसी के चलते रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों के अलावा किसी को भी आने जाने की अनुमति नहीं है तथा सघन तलाशी अभियान शुरू कर बिना टिकट पाए जाने पर जुर्माना वसूल किया जा रहा है।
इंटरनेट सेवाएं 5वें दिन भी ठप रही
गंगापुर सिटी/तलावड़ा| आरक्षण आंदोलन को देखते हुए प्रशासन द्वारा बंद की गई संभाग की इंटरनेट सेवाएं मंगलवार को 5वें दिन भी ठप रही। भरतपुर संभागीय आयुक्त ने 30 अक्टूबर को इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करने के आदेश जारी किया था। इस आदेश में इंटरनेट सेवाएं 31 अक्टूबर रात 12 बजे तक, अगले दिन एक नवंबर रात 12 बजे तक और फिर 2 नवंबर को रात 12 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद करने की बात कही गई थी। संभागीय आयुक्त की ओर से मंगलवार शाम एक बार फिर नया आदेश जारी किया गया। जिले में इंटरनेट सेवाओं की निलंबन अवधि को 4 नवंबर की मध्य रात्रि तक बढा दिया है।

दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग की 19 विशेष ट्रेनें डायवर्ट

सवाई माधोपुर/गंगापुर सिटी| िल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर पीलूपुरा के पास गुर्जरों ने रेलवे ट्रैक पर कब्जा किया हुआ है। इस कारण सवाईमाधोपुर से भरतपुर के मध्य ट्रेनों का संचालन निरस्त किया गया है।
रेलवे सूत्रों ने बताया कि डुमरिया-फतेहसिंह पुरा सेक्शन के बीच रेल मार्गों को बाधित किया गया है। इसके चलते 19 ट्रेनों के मार्ग परिवर्तित किए गए हैं। अप ट्रेनों में लखनऊ-बांद्रा टर्मिनल, हजरत निजामुद्दीन-पुणे, गुवाहाटी-ओखला पार्सल, पलवल-अहमदाबाद पार्सल, नई दिल्ली-मुंबई सेंट्रल, अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनल, नयी दिल्ली-इंदौर जबकि डाउन ट्रेनों में मुंबई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर, मडगांव-हजरत निजामुद्दीन, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-गाजीपुर सिटी, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-गोरखपुर, बांद्रा टर्मिनल-अमृतसर, इंदौर-नई दिल्ली, उदयपुर सिटी- हजरत निजामद्दीन, मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर और गोरखपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस ट्रेनें शामिल हैं। एक नवंबर से ही ट्रेनों का संचालन बंद पड़ा हुआ है।
जनशताब्दी निरस्त : कोटा से निजामुद्दीन तक चलने वाली जनशताब्दी का संचालन निरस्त किया हुआ है। पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, अगस्त क्रांति राजधानी को झांसी, वीना, आगरा, ग्वालियर, मथुरा मार्ग से संचालित किया जा रहा है। मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस को बांदीकुई, चंदेरिया, ब्यावर, अजमेर, भरतपुर, मथुरा होकर निकाला जा रहा है। नंदा देवी एक्सप्रेस, अजीमाबाद, अवध एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद पटना एक्सप्रेस को कोटा, सवाईमाधोपुर, जयपुर, बांदीकुई, अछनेरा, भरतपुर, मथुरा मार्ग से संचालित किया जा रहा है।
आरक्षण टिकट काउंटर चालू : टजिन यात्रियों ने एडवांस टिकट कराए हुए हैं, वे आरक्षण काउंटर पर जाकर टिकट कैंसिल कराकर अपनी राशि प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। जबकि आगामी दिनों के लिए ट्रेनों में रिजर्वेशन कराया जा सकता है। आरक्षण पर्यवेक्षक देवी सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि अब तक 3 दिन में 1 लाख 8 हजार 820 रुपए का रिफंड किया है। ट्रेनों के बंद होने से रेलवे को लाखों रुपए का राजस्व नुकसान हो रहा है।

