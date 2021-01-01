पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता दिवस:जिलेभर की शिक्षण संस्थाओं में मनाया गया मतदाता दिवस

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय पर सोमवार को मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर विभिन्न शिक्षण संस्थानों में कार्यक्रम आयोजित कर विद्यार्थियों को मतदान का महत्व बताया गया। साथ ही स्टाफ सहित विद्यार्थियों को मतदान की शपथ दिलाई गई। जिला मुख्यालय स्थित शहीद कैप्टन रिपुदमन सिंह राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय सवाई माधोपुर में ईएलसी (इलेक्ट्रोल लिट्रेसी क्लब), एनएसएस, एनसीसी एवं महाविद्यालय प्रशासन के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में महाविद्यालय के उत्तरी परिसर में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया गया। ईएलसी क्लब के जिला नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. हरिचरण मीना ने नए मतदाताओं को निर्वाचन विभाग की वेबसाइट पर जाकर ई-एपिक डाउनलोड करने का सुझाव दिया।स्काउट-गाइड ने निकाली मतदाता जागरुकता रैलीसवाई माधोपुर|हिन्दुस्तान स्काउट्स एण्ड गाइड्स राजस्थान राज्य, जिला मुख्यालय के तत्वावधान में सोमवार को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के उपलक्ष में मतदाता जागरुकता रैली का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान स्काउट-गाइड ने रैली निकालकर मतदाताओं को जागरुक किया। जिला सचिव रूपनारायण गुर्जर ने बताया कि राजबाग शहर स्थित हिन्दुस्तान स्काउट्स एण्ड गाइड्स कार्यालय से पार्षद बीना गौतम, जिला आर्गेनाइजर भरत लाल प्रजापत, प्रशिक्षु जिला आर्गेनाइजर सुभाष चंद शर्मा, प्रधानाध्यापक ऐश्वर्य अग्रवाल, गाइड कैप्टन सपना शर्मा आदि ने जागरुकता रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली बांकी माता मंदिर, राजबाग मैदान, बिजली पावर हाऊस, ठठेरा कुण्ड, पुलिस चौकी, 72 सीढ़ी स्कूल होते हुए वापस स्काउट्स-गाइड्स कार्यालय पहुंचकर सम्पन्न हुई।श्रेष्ठ कार्य करने पर बीएलओ व सुपरवाईजर सम्मानितसवाई माधोपुर|11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का जिला स्तरीय समारोह जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर राजेन्द्र किशन के मुख्य आतिथ्य में सोमवार को महात्मा गांधी राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, साहूनगर में “मतदाता बने सशक्त, सतर्क, सुरक्षित एवं जागरूक” की थीम पर आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम में उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर डॉ. सूरज सिंह नेगी, सहित अन्य अधिकारीगण, बीएलओ एवं सुपरवाईजर उपस्थित थे।अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को दिलाई शपथ सवाई माधोपुर|ग्यारहवें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजेन्द्र किशन ने कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को मतदाता दिवस की शपथ दिलाई। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने इस अवसर पर ई-ईपिक के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि एक क्लिक पर डिजिटल मतदाता पहचान पत्र उपलब्ध है। वोटर कार्ड के खोने का डर नहीं रहेगा तथा लोकसभा व विधानसभा चुनाव के समय वोटर को उसके मतदान केन्द्र की लोकेशन, भाग संख्या, मतदान दिनांक व समय की जानकारी उपलब्ध होगी।

