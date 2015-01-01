पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया:गोवंश की पूजा की, गुड़ व चारा खिलाया

सवाई माधोपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • ग्राम पंचायत मेई कलां मुख्यालय पर नृसिंह गोशाला का उद्‌घाटन कार्यक्रम

जिला मुख्यालय पर परमहंस गोशाला में मां राधे देवी के सानिध्य में योग सेवा दल समिति सवाई माधोपुर के गौ सेवकों ने गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि सैनी समाज जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन सैनी थे।गो सेवक राजेश सैनी के अनुसार गोपाष्टमी पर्व का बहुत बड़ा महत्व है। इस दिन से ही भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गाय चराना शुरू की थी और वह ग्वाले कहलाएं। धार्मिक मान्यता के अनुसार गौ माता के शरीर में 33 करोड़ देवी देवताओं का वास होता है और गौ पूजन एवं दर्शन मात्र से सभी देवताओं के दर्शनों का फल प्राप्त होता है।लोगों को विभिन्न नशीले पदार्थों का सेवन पर फिजूलखर्ची करने के बजाय कुछ सहयोग गोशालाओं में दान करना चाहिए, ताकी वहां पर गोशाला का संचालन सही से हो सके। आजकल तो लोग इतने व्यस्त हैं कि गोशालाओं के बाहर चारे विक्रेताओं को रुपए देकर चल देते हैं, उन्हें यही पता नहीं की गो ग्रास गंदगी में डाला या गोशाला में। गो भक्तों को आराम से गोशाला के अंदर चारा डालना चाहिए। मुख्य अतिथि सैनी समाज जिलाध्यक्ष सचिन सैनी ने भैरव दरवाजे के पास राधाकृष्ण गोशाला एवं परमहंस गोशाला में गोवंश को चारा खिलाकर पूजा अर्चना की। उपाध्यक्ष रामवतार पाठक ने बताया कि समिति की ओर से दोपहर 2 बजे गोशाला में विधि विधान के साथ सोशल डिस्टेसिंग को ध्यान में रखते हुए गायों और बछड़ों की पूजा अर्चना की गई। इसके पश्चात गुड़ व ग्रास खिलाया गया। आरती के बाद परिक्रमा कर प्रसादी वितरित की गई। इस अवसर पर शिवानंद महाराज लोदडी, कोषाध्यक्ष राजेश सैनी, प्रचार मंत्री जितेंद्र सैनी, सैनी समाज जिला महामंत्री सोनू सैनी, अमित नामा, विष्णु, बलराम रावत, प्रद्युम्न, रामरतन पाठक आदि मौजूद रहे।खंडार| उपखंड मुख्यालय खंडार क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत मेई कलां मुख्यालय पर गोपा अष्टमी के अवसर पर रविवार को नृसिंह गोशाला का उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम आयोजित हुआ। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मुरारीदासजी महाराज (कुटी वाले) द्वारा की गई। वहीं विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में पंडित बलराम शर्मा पादड़ी वाले, अध्यापक श्रीनारायण शास्त्री खंडार, गोशाला अध्यक्ष रमेश गोस्वामी, मेई कलां सरपंच गिर्राज जाट मौजूद रहे।कार्यक्रम में सर्वप्रथम पंडित देवकी नंदन शर्मा द्वारा पूरे विधि विधान से मंत्रौच्चारपूर्वक गौ माता की पूजा करवाकर गौशाला परिसर में 6 माह तक अखंड चलने वाले रामायण पाठ शुरू किए गए। इसके उपरांत सुबह 11 बजे गौशाला का उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम शुरू हुआ। इसमें अतिथियों एवं गांव के प्रबुध्वलोगों द्वारा अपने अपने विचार प्रकट किए गए तथा गौशाला के संचालन में अपनी सामर्थ अनुसार पूरे तन मन एवं धन से अपना सहयोग देने की बात कही। मेई कलां सरपंच गिर्राज जाट ने बताया कि खंडार सवाईमाधोपुर मार्ग पर करीब 15 बीघा परिसर में यह नृसिंह गोशाला बनाई गई है। जिसमें गोशाला परिसर की चारदीवारी के बाद इसमें एक बड़ा हॉल, गो वंश के रहने का एक बड़ा टीन सेड, एक चारे का हॉल आदि बनाए गए है। इसके अलावा परिसर में बोरवेल खुदवाकर जगह जगह पानी की खेड़ आदि की व्यवस्थाएं भी की गई है तथा कार्य दिनोंदिन प्रग्रति पर है। यह पूरा कार्य ग्राम पंचायत मेईकलां परिक्षेत्र के समस्त ग्रामवासियों के सहयोग से किया जा रहा है। कार्यक्रम में सीताराम ग्राम सेवक, नारायण जाट, रामदयाल चौधरी, मीठालाल चौधरी, रामप्यारा जाट, मांगीलाल जाट सहित क्षेत्र के अनेक प्रबुध लोग मौजूद थे।खंडार क्षेत्र में अब हुई तीन गोशाला : ग्राम पंचायत मेई कलां में नृसिंह गोशाला का उद्घाटन हो जाने के बाद अब खंडार क्षेत्र में कुल तीन गौ शालाएं हो गई है। इससे पूरे क्षेत्र में अब गौ वंश का पूरा संरक्षण एवं संवर्धन हो सकेगा। कोई भी गौ वंश अब सड़क पर आवारा घूमता हुआ दिखाई नहीं देगा। क्षेत्र में सर्वप्रथम रामदे गौशालाबहरांवड़ा कलां तथा बाद में लाडमण बालाजी गौशाला खंडार का शुभारंभ हुआ था।

