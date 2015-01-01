पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:शाहपुरा अस्पताल में 13 कार्मिक डेपुटेशन पर देख एसडीएम हैरान रह गए, 2 चिकित्सक आए देरी से, एक ने एडवांस में लगा रखी थी हाजिरी

शाहपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशों के बाद शाहपुरा उपखंड में 50 से अधिक अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों ने किया सरकारी दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण

संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देशानुसार बुधवार को उपखंड अधिकारी, तहसीलदार सीबीईओ सहित कई अधिकारियों ने 11 बिंदुओं को लेकर सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण कर साफ-सफाई रिकॉर्ड संधारण सहित कई दिशा निर्देश दिए। उपखंड क्षेत्र में 50 से ज्यादा अधिकारी-कार्मिकों की टीम ने निरीक्षण किया।

वहीं एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा ने लाल बहादुर शास्त्री मेमोरियल राजकीय चिकित्सालय का निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दौरान एसडीएम द्वारा उपस्थिति रजिस्टर मंगा कर देखा तो उसमें एक कार्मिक महेश प्रजापत ने 6 दिन से हाजिरी नहीं लगा रखी थी जबकि वह ड्यूटी पर नियमित आ रहा था। इसी प्रकार लेखाकार अनुराधा मीणा वह कनिष्ठ लिपिक महेश प्रजापत के लेट आने पर उनकी हाजिरी नहीं लगवाई गई। वहीं चिकित्सक अशोक बाजिया द्वारा अगले दिन गुरुवार की एडवांस में हाजिरी लगा रखी थी। इसको देख एसडीएम भी आश्चर्य करने लगे। निरीक्षण के दौरान 7 चिकित्सकों सहित 13 कार्मिक डेपुटेशन अन्य स्थानों पर होने की जानकारी दी।

एसडीएम ने शौचालय में साफ सफाई की समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं मिलने पर उपखंड अधिकारी ने चिकित्सा अधिकारियों को साफ सफाई के आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने सभी कार्मिकों को चिकित्सालय समय पर आने व हस्ताक्षर करने के निर्देश दिए ।एसडीएम ने गत दिनों चिकित्सालय में बेसहारा लोगों को समय पर उचित इलाज नहीं मिलने चिकित्सा प्रभारी को सुबह दोपहर व शाम की पारी में एक कार्मिक कि ड्यूटी लगाकर ऐसे लोगों को चिन्हित करने के निर्देश दिए ताकि इलाज के लिए उन्हें परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े। ज्ञात रहे दैनिक भास्कर ने उक्त खबर को प्रमुखता से छापा था इसके बाद चिकित्सा प्रशासन हरकत में आया था।

इसी राजकीय औद्योगिक संस्थान कैर की चौकी, राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय खातेडी का निरीक्षण किया। इसी प्रकार जिला परिषद के सीईओ अतर अमीन ने साईवाड़ में चल रहे पेयजल की पाइप लाइन कार्य तथा बाड़ीजोड़ी में बंदे के समीप मनरेगा योजना अंतर्गत चल रही खुदाई कार्य का विकास अधिकारी रामचंद्र मीणा के साथ निरीक्षण किया निरीक्षण के दौरान कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क व सेनिटाइज की व्यवस्था भी मिली।

ड्यूटी अन्य अस्पतालों में, वेतन उठा रहे शाहपुरा से
शहर के राजकीय लाल बहादुर शास्त्री मेमोरियल अस्पताल में निरीक्षण के दौरान जैसे-जैसे चिकित्सकों एवं कार्मिकों के नाम के आगे हाजिरी के खाने खाली दिखने पर जब एसडीएम ने उनके बारे में पूछा तो चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. हरीश मोहन मुद्गल ने बताया 7 चिकित्सक, 4 मेल फर्स्ट व सेकंड ग्रेड, एक-एक नेत्र सहायक व प्रयोगशाला सहायक कई सालों से डेपुटेशन पर उपनिदेशक कार्यालय, सीएमएचओ, कार्यालय,चौमू, अलवर, नारहेडा के सरकारी अस्पतालों में ड्यूटी दे रहे हैं जबकि वेतन शाहपुरा से उठा रहे हैं। महिला बाल विकास की टीम ने 47 केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया।

कार्रवाई लेट आने वाले कर्मचारियों को नहीं लगाने दी हाजिरी
एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा द्वारा निरीक्षण के दौरान जब वे शहर के राजकीय लाल बहादुर शास्त्री मेमोरियल अस्पताल पहुंच कर स्टाफ हाजिरी रजिस्टर की जांच की तो उसमें कनिष्ठ लेखाकार अनुराधा मीणा व कनिष्ठ लिपिक महेश प्रजापत लेट पहुंचे जहां उन्हें हाजिरी नहीं करने दी। बिना सूचना के लेट आने पर एक तरफ जा एसडीए म द्वारा नोटिस देकर स्पष्टीकरण लिया जाएगा। वहीं चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. मोहन मुद्गल द्वारा भी दोनों कार्मिकों स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।

पूर्व सूचना के चलते दफ्तरों का निरीक्षण रहा मात्र रस्म अदायगी, पहले से व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त की

लापरवाही पिछले 6 दिन से नहीं लगाई हाजिरी
इसे ज्यादा वर्क लोड कहें या फिर आलस्य जिसके चलते लड़के सरकारी अस्पताल की कार्मिक द्वारा लगातार अस्पताल में आने के बाद भी पिछले 6 दिनों से हाजिरी नहीं लगाई, जिसको भी एसडीएम ने गंभीरता से लिया है। निरीक्षण के दौरान सरकारी अस्पताल महेश प्रजापत जो लगातार नियमित अस्पताल में ड्यूटी पर आ रहा था लेकिन हाजिरी रजिस्टर चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ हरीश मोहन मुदगल के चेंबर में होने के कारण वह कार्मिक बिना हाजिरी लगाए ही सीधे अपने ऊपर चेंबर में आकर काम करने लग जाता था। रजिस्टर हाजरी खाली पड़े खाने को देखकर एसडीएम ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए कार्रवाई की बात कही है।

कोटपूतली : 16 ब्लॉकस्तरीय अधिकारियों ने जानी योजनाओं की हकीकत
18 दिसंबर को राज्य सरकार के 2 साल पूरे होने से पहले सरकारी योजनाओं की हकीकत जानने के लिए बुधवार को संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा के निर्देश पर 16 ब्लॉक स्तरीय अधिकारियों ने सरकारी कार्यालयों का निरीक्षण किया तथा कार्मिकाें को कोविड-19 की सरकारी एडवाइजरी की पालना की नसीहत देते हुए आमजन के कामों का त्वरित समाधान करने को कहा। एडीएम डॉ. सतवीर यादव ने डीटीओ, एसीएफ, रेंजर, एलबीएस कॉलेज, 220 केवी ग्रिड स्टेशन, पंचायत समिति, पीएचईडी एईएन कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। एसडीएम सुनीता मीणा ने पालिका कार्यालय, तहसीलदार सूर्यकांत शर्मा ने बिजली निगम एक्सईएन, एईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी, सीबीईओ, आईटीआई, सीडीपीओ, रोडवेज डिपो, पावटा तहसीलदार अभिषेक सिंह ने पावटा स्थित सरकारी कार्यालय, नायब तहसीलदार शिमला मीणा ने 12 से अधिक पटवार घरों, बीडीओ शशिबाला वर्मा ने 10 ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय, आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय, सीबीईओ अनिल यादव ने 15 सरकारी स्कूलों आदि का निरीक्षण किया।

नांगल सुसावतान पंचायत दफ्तर पर लटका मिला ताला, वीडीओ को चार्जशीट
एसीएम मनीषा ने बिना आईडी के कर्मचारी मिलने पर उनको हिदायत दी की आगे से आईडी पहनकर ही कार्यालय में मौजूद रहे। विकास अधिकारी ओंकारेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कि निरीक्षण के दौरान नांगल सुसावतान ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय बंद मिला। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी योगेश कुमार मौके पर नही मिले ओर ना ही उन्होंने को सूचना दी। इस पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को 17 सीसी की चार्जशीट दी गई। अधिकारियों की विभिन्न टीम बनाकर 24 ग्राम पंचायतों का निरीक्षण किया गया। कर्मचारियों से शौचालय, मनरेगा ओर अन्य कार्यों की जानकारी ली गई। कर्मचारियों ने संतोषप्रद जवाब दिया।

