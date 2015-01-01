पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:शाहपुरा में ₹15 करोड़ का कारोबार; मंडी में बिकने आया 1100 क्विंटल गन्ना, हजारे के फूल भी 40 से 50 रुपए किलो तक बिके

शाहपुरा3 घंटे पहले
  • हर किसी ने किया पर्व सेलिब्रेशन, पुलिस व प्रशासन भी रहा सतर्क

दीपावली सेलिब्रेशन के लिए बाजार पूरी तरह तैयार है। बाजारों में दिनभर भीड़भाड़ नजर आई। धनतेरस पर बर्तन, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, मोबाइल, दुपहिया व चौपहिया वाहन शोरूमों पर बाजार में सुबह से शाम तक भीड़ लगी रही। लॉकडाउन के कारण मंदी की मार झेल रहे बाजार ग्राहकी से चमकते नजर आए।

शहर की सब्जी मंडी में अल्सुबह ही विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से बिकने के लिए करीब 1100 क्विंटल से अधिक गन्ना पहुंचा जिसकी दिनभर बिक्री होती रही। गुरुवार को बिक्री कम थी, लेकिन शुक्रवार को धनतेरस पर आए उछाल ने दुकानदारों के चेहरे पर रौनक ला दी। शनिवार को दीपावली पर्व पर व्यापारियों को अच्छा कारोबार होने की उम्मीद है। शाहपुरा व्यापार महासंघ के अध्यक्ष राजकुमार अग्रवाल के अनुसार शहर में धनतेरस पर करीब 15 करोड़ का व्यापार हुआ। इस बार शनिवार सुबह छोटी दीपावली और इसी दिन शाम को दीवली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन किया जाएगा। बाजारों में की जा रही रंग बिरंगी रोशनी व सजावट लोगों को आकर्षित करती नजर आ रही है। शहर में पर्व पर त्रिवेणीधाम के रामरिछपालदासजी महाराज से आशीर्वाद लेने के लिए भक्तों का तांता लगा रहा। भामाशाह महेंद्र अग्रवाल ने बताया कि शहर में कई प्रतिष्ठानों व त्रिवेणीधाम में नए दुपहिया व चौपहिया वाहनों का महाराज से लोगों ने पूजा करवाई।

कोटपूतली : लक्ष्मी का पाना और चांदी के सिक्कों की रही डिमांड
कोटपूतली|कस्बे में सराफा-बर्तन बाजार के साथ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, ऑटोमोबाइल सहित कपड़ों का 14 करोड़ से ऊपर का कारोबार हुआ। ग्राहकों का दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद से दुकानों पर पहुंचना शुरू हुआ। शाम 5 बजे के बाद बाजारों में खरीदारों की संख्या बढ़ती गई। जो लोग पहले बुकिंग कर चुके थे वे मुहूर्त देखकर सामान उठाने पहुंचे। कारोबारियों के अनुसार सराफा बाजार में करीब 3 करोड़ का सोना-चांदी और डायमंड का कारोबार हुआ। सभी वर्गो का यह आंकड़ा 14 करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर का रहा।

