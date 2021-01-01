पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रास्ता होगा आसान:मैड़ से अलवर जिले की सीमा तक बनेगी 18 फीट चौड़ी सड़क, एक साथ निकल सकेंगे 2 वाहन

मैड़3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत 3 करोड़ 75 लाख 53 हजार रुपए का बजट स्वीकृत

कस्बे से अलवर जिले की सीमा छापली तक प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना के तहत 3 करोड़ 75 लाख 53 हजार रुपए से 18 फुट चौड़ी सड़क बनेगी। इससे आसानी से दो वाहन एक साथ निकल सकेंगे। सहायक अभियंता अनिल कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि पीएमजीएसवाई के तहत स्वीकृत सड़क का कार्य जल्दी शुरू किया जाएगा।

कस्बे से गालवास होकर छापली अलवर जिले की सीमा तक सड़क साढ़े 5 मीटर चौड़ी बनेगी। इसको लेकर ठेकेदार को कार्य शुरू करने के निर्देश दे दिए है। मैड़ सहित आसपास की ग्राम पंचायतों के लोगों का कहना है कि मैड़ बसस्टैंड से पुलिस चौकी तक हो रहे सड़क के नजदीक अतिक्रमण को हटाया जाए तो सुविधा हो सकेगी।

गौरतलब है कि गत दिनों पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व जयपुर ग्रामीण सांसद राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ व क्षेत्रीय विधायक इंद्राज गुर्जर ने सड़क का शिलान्यास किया था। मैड़ सहित आसपास की 10 ग्राम पंचायतों से अलवर जिले में जाने के लिए सड़क सुविधा नहीं होने पर क्षेत्र के लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही थी। इसको लेकर करीब 30 साल से लोग मांग कर रहे थे।

मैड़ बस स्टैंड से पुलिस चौकी तक अतिक्रमण

इस रास्ते पर बसस्टैंड से पुलिस चौकी तक लोगों ने अवैध रूप से कच्चे पक्के अतिक्रमण कर सड़क को संकुचित बना रखा है। इसके चलते मैड़ कस्बे में आएदिन वाहनों का जाम लगा रहता है। अब इस सड़क को साढ़े 5 मीटर में बनने से कस्बे में लोगों को जाम से छुटकारा मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद बनी है। इसके लिए पंचायत प्रशासन को सड़क किनारे हो रहे अवैध अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए।

कब्जे हटाने का पंचायत बैठक में निर्णय लेंगे
बस स्टैंड से अलवर जिले की सीमा छापली तक 18 फीट चौड़ी सड़क के लिए राशि मंजूर होने से कार्य जल्द शुरू होगा। सड़क के लिए मैड़ बस स्टैंड से पुलिस चौकी तक सड़क के नजदीक हो रहे अतिक्रमण को पंचायत प्रशासन की बैठक में निर्णय लेकर कार्य शुरू करवाया जाएगा। -बीना देवी रातवाल, सरपंच मैड़

​​​​​​​शीघ्र होगा सड़क का निर्माण शुरू

अलवर जिले की छापली तक 3 करोड़ 75 लाख 53 हजार रुपए मंजूर होने पर सड़क का शिलान्यास किया जा चुका है। सड़क 18 फीट चौड़ी बनेगी। मैड़,जोघूला पंचायत प्रशासन को अतिक्रमण को हटाने के लिए बातचीत की जा रही है। - अनिल कुमार मीणा, एईएन, पीडब्ल्यूडी विराटनगर

