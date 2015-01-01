पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की सरकार:शाहपुरा-विराटनगर में 3-3, कोटपूतली में 5 प्रत्याशियों ने भरे पर्चे, कल तस्वीर होगी साफ

शाहपुरा22 मिनट पहले
काेटपूतली | कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पुष्पा सैनी रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के समक्ष नामांकन दाखिल करती हुई।
  • भाजपा ने शाहपुरा नगर पालिका में प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारकर चौंकाया

नामांकन के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार को शाहपुरा में 3, कोटपूतली में 5 व विराटनगर में 3 उम्मीदवारों ने चेयरमैन पद का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए है। शाहपुरा पालिका में तीन प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन प्रस्तुत किए है। इसमें से कांग्रेस से एक व दो प्रत्याशियों ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरकर चेयरमैन के लिए दावेदारी जताई है।

भाजपा ने रणनीति के तहत अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारकर सबको चौंका दिया है। हालांकि वार्ड 3 से भाजपा के टिकट से जीते अर्जुनलाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरा है। 17 दिसंबर को नाम वापसी के बाद चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित किए जाएंगे। 20 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा।

शाहपुरा पालिका में पहले दिन किसी ने भी नामांकन नहीं भरा था। मंगलवार को सुबह 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक पालिका दफ्तर में एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा के समक्ष चेयरमैन का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कांग्रेस से एक व दो प्रत्याशियों ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किए है।

चुनाव शाखा प्रभारी राजेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि कांग्रेस से बंशीधर सैनी, भाजपा के अर्जुनलाल ने निर्दलीय व निर्दलीय जीती माली देवी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरा है। 16 दिसंबर को सुबह 10:30 बजे से नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की जाएगी। नामांकन के साथ ही प्रत्याशी व प्रस्तावक को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने पार्षद पद की शपथ दिलाकर निर्वाचन होने का प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा गया।

कांग्रेस ने बंशीधर पर जताया भरोसा
35 में से 15 सीटें जीतने वाली कांग्रेस पार्टी ने वार्ड 19 से पार्षद निर्वाचित हुए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता बंशीधर सैनी को चेयरमैन पद का उम्मीदवार बनाया गया है। 35 वार्डों में से 14 सीटें जीतने के बाद भी भाजपा ने चेयरमैन पद के लिए अपना प्रत्याशी नहीं उतारकर सबको चौंका दिया है। हालांकि वार्ड 3 से भाजपा के टिकट पर जीते अर्जुनलाल निठारवाल ने निर्दलीय के रूप में चेयरमैन का चुनाव लड़ने के लिए नामांकन भरा है।

कोटपूतली : भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने की पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी, निर्दलीयों के हाथ में सत्ता की चाबी

कोटपूतली | शहर की सरकार के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन मंगलवार तक 5 प्रत्याशियों ने 6 नामांकन रिटर्निंग अधिकारी सुनीता मीणा के समक्ष दाखिल किए। दूसरी और 40 वार्डों के पालिका बोर्ड में कांग्रेस व भाजपा को 8-8 सीटें मिली थी जबकि 24 सीटों पर निर्दलीयों ने बाजी मारी थी। ऐसे में चेयरमैन पद के लिए दोनों ही पार्टियां निर्दलीयों से संपर्क साधने में जुटी हुई है।

कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों ही पार्टियां अपने-अपने समर्थित पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी कर रखी है। मंगलवार शाम को राज्य मंत्री राजेंद्र सिंह ने दावा किया कि उनके पास 16 से अधिक निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों का समर्थन है। बोर्ड कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा। वहीं, दूसरी ओर भाजपा विधानसभा प्रभारी मुकेश गोयल का कहना है कि कांग्रेस सरकार की विफलताओं के चलते आमजन भाजपा के साथ है हम ही पालिका में बोर्ड बनाने का पूरा प्रयास कर रहे है।

नामांकन प्रक्रिया के अंतिम दिन चेयरमैन पद के लिए 5 प्रत्याशियों ने 6 नामांकन दाखिल किए। कांग्रेस पार्टी की और से पार्षद पुष्पा सैनी ने जबकि भाजपा की और से सुषमा सैनी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। वहीं पार्षद मीनू बंसल, रेणू व कांता सैनी ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपने नामांकन दाखिल किए।

नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दौरान रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एसडीएम सुनीता मीणा, तहसीलदार सूर्यकांत शर्मा, पावटा तहसीलदार अभिषेक सिंह, पप्पू यादव आदि उपस्थित थे।

विराटनगर : सभी चेयरमैन प्रत्याशी ग्रेजुएट-पीजी शिक्षित

विराटनगर | चेयरमैन पद की नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दौरान एसडीएम के समक्ष भाजपा-कांग्रेस सहित तीन नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। नामांकन भरने वाले सभी प्रत्याशी ग्रेजुएट व पीजी शिक्षित है। कांग्रेस के पास पूर्ण बहुमत होने से चेयरमैन कांग्रेस का बनना तय है। चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दौरान कांग्रेस से सुमिता सैनी, भाजपा से नीतू शर्मा व निर्दलीय ममता सैनी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

कांग्रेस के सिंबल से नामांकन दाखिल करने वाली सुमिता सैनी की शिक्षा स्नातक है। जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी नीतू शर्मा व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ममता सैनी पीजी शिक्षित है। कांग्रेसियों ने तीन निर्दलीय पार्षदों को अपने स्तर पर कराई जा रही बाड़ेबंदी में शामिल कर लिया है। एसडीएम के समक्ष शपथ लेते वक्त भी एक साथ 18 पार्षदों ने शपथ ली थी। इसके बाद सभी पार्षद वाहनों में सवार होकर काफिले के साथ बाड़ेबंदी के लिए रवाना हुए थे।

शाहपुरा में निर्दलीय मालीदेवी की दावेदारी से बदली सियासत
शाहपुरा वार्ड 33 से निर्दलीय पार्षद माली देवी ने भी चेयरमैन पद के लिए नामांकन भरकर ताल ठोंकी है। चुनाव जीतने के बाद जहां लोग माली देवी को कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की अटकलें लगा रहे थे, लेकिन माली ने निर्दलीय के रूप में दावेदारी जताकर नई सियासत बना दी है। अब कांग्रेस पार्टी से अगर एक भी पार्षद इधर-उधर हुआ तो चेयरमैन की कुर्सी घुमती नजर आएगी।

