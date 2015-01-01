पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काल बन रहा कोरोना:दीवाली के बाद 320 संक्रमित और मिले, अब तक 65 की मौत, आज 2363 शादियां...सतर्क रहें, तभी कोरोना से बचेंगे

शाहपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • एक तरफ बढ़ता संक्रमण, दूसरी तरफ निकाय चुनाव और शादियां...इससे और केस बढ़ने का खतरा मंडरा रहा

लंबे समय बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच बुधवार देवउठनी एकादशी से शादी विवाह का सीजन शुरू हो रहा है। एक तरफ कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ निकाय चुनाव और शादी समाराेह शुरू हो गए। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा और ज्यादा बढ़ गया है।

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने शादियाें को लेकर गाइड लाइन जारी की है। इसके चलते जिले के शाहपुरा, जमवारामगढ़, बस्सी व विराटनगर, आमेर व कोटपूतली उपखंड क्षेत्र में करीब 2878 लोगों ने शादी करने के लिए उपखंड अधिकारियों से अनुमति ली जबकि देवउठनी के अबूझ सावे पर शादी करने के लिए 2363 लोगों ने अनुमति ली है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादियाें में 100 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे। आयोजकों को विवाह समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी करवानी होगी। अगर गाइड लाइन का उल्लंघन पाया गया तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना व आयोजक को जेल भी हो सकती है। शाहपुरा एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा ने अधिकारियों, गिरदावरों की बैठक लेकर कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच हो रही शादियों पर विशेष नजर रखने के निर्देश दिए है। बस्सी एसडीएम रामकुंवार वर्मा ने देवउठनी एकादशी पर गाइडलाइन पालन के लिए टीमों का गठन किया।

आगुन्तकों को सेनिटाइज और थर्मल स्कीनिंग भी जरूरी
स्थानीय प्रशासन ने शादियों को मंजूरी देने के साथ ही आयोजकों को समारोह में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की पालना करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोगों के शामिल होने पर पाबंदी के साथ आगुन्तकों को सेनिटाइज करने व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग करना जरूरी रखा गया है। समारोह में मास्क व दो गज की दूरी रखना आवश्यक है। शादियाें में अतिथियों को जागरूक करने के लिए समारोह स्थल के बाहर नो मास्क नो एंट्री, दो गज की दूरी व मास्क जरूरी के बैनर लगाने की अपील की गई है। उन्होंने समारोह में शामिल होने वाले लोगों व आयोजकों को कोरोना से सतर्क रहने की अपील की है। ताकि संक्रमण को रोका जा सके।

शादी समारोह के लिए अनुमति के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करें
कोरोना काल में शादियाें के लिए लागू की पाबंदियों के बाद अब शादी समारोह करने वाले लोगों को राहत दी है। अब ऐसे लोग एसडीएम की मेल आईडी पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है। शादी आयोजन करने वाले लोगों को अब तक एसडीएम कार्यालय को सूचना भिजवानी पड़ती थी। एसडीएम राजवीरसिंह यादव ने बताया कि sdmviratnagar1gmail.com पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

जमवारामगढ़ : 700 शादी होगी
नवंबर माह में सिर्फ दो ही सावे 25 व 30 नवंबर को हैं। इन दो दिनों में क्षेत्र में 700 से अधिक शादियां होगी। स्थानीय प्रशासन ने कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना की शर्त पर क्षेत्र में अब तक 700 शादियों को मंजूरी दे दी है। लॉकडाउन व चातुर्मास खत्म होने के बाद सबसे बड़े और अबूझ सावे देवउठनी एकादशी को जमवारामगढ़ क्षेत्र में 550 शादियां होंगी।

अधिकांश शादियां घरों से ही की जाएगी। कुछ आयोजकों ने शादी के लिए विवाह स्थल भी बुक किए है। एसडीएम विश्वामित्र मीणा ने कहा कि कोरोना एडवाइजरी का पालन नहीं करने पर आयोजकों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की जाएगी। कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल तोड़ने पर 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना और आयोजक को जेल भी हो सकती है।

शाहपुरा : 311 लोगों ने ली अनुमति
देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू हो रहे सावों को लेकर प्रशासन भी अलर्ट हो गया। देवउठनी व इससे बाद 11 दिसंबर तक शुभ मुहूर्त में होने वाली शादियों को लेकर अब तक 311 लोगों ने अनुमति ली है। एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा ने बताया कि 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी के बड़े सावे के लिए उपखंड कार्यालय से 92 लोगों ने अनुमति ली। लोग 25, 27, 30 नवंबर, 1 व 11 दिसंबर की शादियों के लिए अनुमति ले रहे है।

बस्सी : 648 शादियों की मंजूरी
बस्सी उपखंड क्षेत्र में देवउठनी एवं इससे आगे के शुभ मुहूर्त में होने वाली शादियाें के लिए 1054 लोगों ने उपखंड कार्यालय में आवेदन करके अनुमति ली है। प्रशासन ने भी गाइड लाइन की पालना करने की बाध्यता के साथ परमिशन दी है। लोगों ने देवउठनी पर करीब 648 शादियाें की अनुमति ली है।

आमेर : 600 शादियों की अनुमति
आमेर उपखंड में 1 नवंबर से अब तक 600 लोगों ने शादियाें के लिए अनुमति ली है जिसमें 350 शादियां देवउठनी एकादशी को होगी।

कोटपूतली : 360 शादियां होगी
देवउठनी एकादशाी का अबूझ सावा होने के कारण ब्लॉक में करीब 360 शादियां होनी है। कोटपूतली एसडीएम के पास 130 विवाह के प्रार्थना पत्र आ
चुके है।

विराटनगर : 213 होंगे विवाह
शादी विवाह के लिए विराटनगर उपखंड कार्यालय में अब तक 213 लोगों ने अनुमति ली है। इनमें से 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी के लिए 57 शादियों की अनुमति शामिल है।

