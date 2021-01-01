पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:चिमनपुरा में चिकित्सा शिविर में 335 लोग लाभांवित, शुगर-बीपी की जांच

शाहपुरा3 घंटे पहले
चिमनपुरा में जयपुर ग्रामीण सांसद कर्नल राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ के जन्मदिन पर गीतांजलि मल्टीस्पेशलिटी अस्पताल व युवा टीम स्वाभिमान जयपुर ग्रामीण के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में चिकित्सा शिविर हुआ। इसमें 335 लोगों ने चिकित्सा परामर्श लिया।

आयोजक सरदारमल यादव व संयोजक दिलीप शर्मा ने बताया कि अस्पताल के डा.मंगल यादव, डॉ. कमलेश कश्यप, डॉ.मंगल आर्य व टीम ने 335 लोगों को परामर्श देकर बीपी, शूगर, वजन आदि जांच की। डाक्टरों ने दैनिक जीवन में व्यायाम को अपनाने से होने वाले फायदों के बारे में भी बताया। प्रहलाद यादव, चिमनपुरा उप सरपंच बन्नाराम, बाबूलाल जाट, विक्रम, कृष्ण यादव, नरेंद्र स्वामी, इकराम खान, आदित्य त्रिवेदी, अंजनी त्रिवेदी, बनवारी लाल आदि मौजूद थे।

शिविर में 385 लोगों को मिला लाभ

विराटनगर के जवानपुरा में जयपुर ग्रामीण सांसद व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री कर्नल राज्यवर्धनसिंह राठौड़ के जन्मदिन पर नि:शुल्क चिकित्सा शिविर निजी हॉस्पिटल व कर्नल राठौड़ फैंस क्लब के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आयोजित हुआ। इसमें 385 मरीज लाभांवित हुए। पूर्व विधायक डॉ.फूलचंद भिंडा ने फीता काटकर शिविर का शुभारंभ किया।

शिविर में 70 लोगों की ईसीजी जांच, 110 लोगों की रक्त संबंधी जांच व 45 लोगों की हड्डियों में कैल्शियम की मात्रा की जांच की गई। चिकित्सा टीम ने मरीजों को मौके पर 5 दिन की निशुल्क दवा वितरित की। पूर्व विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष राव राजेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि भारत अन्य देशों की तुलना में कोरोना काल में चिकित्सा पद्धति के कारण सुरक्षित रहा है। संयोजक पवन शर्मा ने आभार व्यक्त किया। डॉ॰ भरतसिंह राठौड़, डॉ.मनोज मित्तल, तन्मय जैन, अजय यादव, शानू अग्रवाल, मंजू हिरनवाल, विक्रमसिंह शेखावत, राजकुमार देवायुष सिंह, रोहिताश सिंधु, सरपंच जयराम पलसानिया मौजूद थे।

