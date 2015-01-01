पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैसे मिलेगा सुगम मार्ग:मैड़-बीलवाड़ी मार्ग का 40% काम पूरा, भुगतान नहीं मिलने पर ठेकेदार ने बीच में रोक दिया निर्माण कार्य

मैड़एक घंटा पहले
  • राज्य सरकार से बजट मंजूर, मगर राशि नहीं मिलनेे से अधूरा छोड़ा काम, लोग हो रहे परेशान

कुंडला इलाके की 10 ग्राम पंचायतों को जोड़ने वाले मैड़- बीलवाड़ी सड़क नवीनीकरण कार्य 40 फ़ीसदी होने के बाद भी ठेकेदार ने भुगतान नहीं मिलने पर निर्माण कार्य को बीच में बंद कर दिया। इसके चलते इलाके के कई ग्राम पंचायतों सहित सैकड़ों गांव -ढाणियों के लोगों को आवा गांव में मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। कुंडला इलाके के लोग 70 साल पहले बनी मैड़-बीलवाड़ी सड़क के चौड़ाईकरण सहित संपूर्ण मार्ग पर डामरीकरण करवाने की 20 साल से मांग करते रहे। 6 माह पहले राज्य सरकार ने इस सड़क के नवीनीकरण को लेकर बजट आवंटित किया था। इस पर विभागीय अधिकारियों ने पालड़ी चौराहे से मैड बसस्टैंड तक सड़क का निर्माण कार्य दो माह पहले शुरू करवाया था। ठेकेदार से 40 फ़ीसदी तक कार्य करवा दिया, लेकिन अब ठेकेदार ने सड़क निर्माण के लिए कोई राशि नहीं मिलने पर सड़क निर्माण कार्य को अधूरा छोड़कर बंद कर दिया। 10 ग्राम पंचायतों के लोगों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

धूल उड़ने से वाहन चालक हो रहे रोजाना परेशान
सड़क का निर्माण कार्य बंद होने से दिन रात धूल उड़ रही है जिसके चलते मार्गों पर चलने वाले दुपहिया वाहन चालक सहित इलाके के राहगीरों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
लोगों को उम्मीद हुई धूमिल
लोगों को इस बार दिवाली से पहले अच्छी सड़क सुविधा मिलने की उम्मीद जगी थी। लेकिन मंजूर राशि का भुगतान नहीं होने से सड़क निर्माण कार्य बीच में बंद हो गया।

भुगतान नहीं मिलने से बंद कर दिया गया है सड़क का कार्य
मैड- पालड़ी चौराहे सहित नवरंगपुरा से बीलवाड़ी व बास उदयसिंहपुरा, बागावास चौरासी पंचायत इलाकों में मंजूर सड़कों का लगभग 40 फ़ीसदी कार्य पूरा कर दिया गया, लेकिन अभी तक राज्य सरकार से सड़कों के लिए कोई पैसे का भुगतान नहीं होने से चल रहे सड़कों के कार्य को बीच में बंद कर दिया गया। अब भुगतान मिलने के बाद ही सड़कों का कार्य शुरू हो सकेगा।
-मुकेश कुमार, ठेकेदार, पीडब्ल्यूडी विराटनगर

भुगतान नहीं मिलने से ठेकेदार ने कर दिया सड़कों का कार्य बंद
^मैड़ सहित आसपास इलाके में चल रहे सड़कों के कार्य को ठेकेदार ने सड़कों का भुगतान नहीं मिलने से अधूरा छोड़ कर बंद कर दिया। विभागीय उच्च अधिकारियों को समस्या से अवगत करवा दिया गया है।
-अनिल मीणा, एईएन सानिवि विराटनगर

राशि मंजूर फिर भी नहीं मिला ठेकेदार को कोई भुगतान

  • मैड़ से नवरंगपुरा 2 किमी सड़क निर्माण के स्वीकृत 68 लाख
  • मैड़ पालड़ी चौराहे से मैड़ बस स्टैंड तक 2 किमी के 52 लाख
  • दांतली भट्टा से श्यामपुरा तक 56 लाख, बास उदयसिंहपुरा सड़क के लिए 45 लाख
  • बागावास 1 किमी सड़क के लिए 15 लाख रुपए की राशि मंजूर
  • बताते है कि पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारियों ने ठेकेदार से सड़क का निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवाया। इसके चलते ठेकेदार ने सड़कों का 40 फ़ीसदी कार्य पूरा कर दिया, लेकिन अभी तक भुगतान नहीं मिलने से निर्माण कार्य अधूरा छोड़ कर बंद कर दिया।
