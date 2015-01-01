पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत से खिलवाड़:बासना पीएचसी के 4 कार्मिक डेपुटेशन पर, रोगी परेशान

भानपुर कलां3 घंटे पहले
  • हाॅस्पिटल में कुल 11 का है स्टाफ, कर्मचारी नहीं मिलने से मरीजाें को नहीं मिल पा रहा उपचार

बासना प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कुल 11 कर्मचारियों में से 4 कर्मचारी डेपुटेशन पर चलने के कारण मरीजों को स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पा रही है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणों में चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खिलाफ आक्रोश है।

वार्डपंच देवीशरण चौहान, रामवतार जायसवाल ने बताया कि पीएचसी पर तीन महीने से डॉक्टर का पद रिक्त होने से मरीजों को मजबूरन में अचरोल, भानपुर कलां सीएचसी या फिर झोलाछाप डॉक्टराें के पास इलाज लेना पड़ रहा है। यह गरीबों के लिए महंगा साबित हो रहा है। पीएचसी के 4 कर्मचारी भी कोरोना काल से डेपुटेशन पर लगे होने से मरीजों को मुख्यमन्त्री निःशुल्क दवा योजना का लाभ भी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। पीएचसी पर इलाज के लिए आने वाले मरीजों व उनके तीमारदारों को निराश लौटना पड़ रहा है।

बासना पीएचसी पर आसपास क्षेत्र की करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक ढाणियों के लोगों के स्वास्थ्य की जिम्मेदारी है। डॉक्टर के रिक्त पद के चलते कई बार जनप्रतिनिधि को अवगत करवाया लेकिन अभी तक इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। ऐसे में मरीजों को परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।
ग्रामीणों ने जमवारामगढ़ विधायक गोपाल मीना व चिकित्सा विभाग के अफसरों से जल्द पीएचसी पर खाली डॉक्टर के पद को भरने व उक्त चार कर्मचारियों के डेपुटेशन को निरस्त करने की मांग की।

डेपुटेशन निरस्त करेंगे
^मुझे इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं है। मालूम कर डेपुटेशन पर चल लोगों काे आदेश निरस्त करवाकर मूल तैनाती स्थल पर भेजने की व्यवस्था करेंंगे।
- डॉ. इंद्रा गुप्ता, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ, जयपुर

ये कर्मचारी है डेपुटेशन पर
पीएचसी के 4 कर्मचारी डेपुटेशन पर चल रहे है। इनमें लैब टेक्नीशियन करीब 3 साल, मेल नर्स 3 मार्च 2020, वार्डबॉय व एएनएम 13 अप्रैल 2020 से डेपुटेशन पर चल रही है। ऐसे में सरकार की निःशुल्क दवा योजना का लाभ भी मरीजों को नहीं मिल रहा है।

ये पद है स्वीकृत
बासना पीएचसी पर कुल 11 पद स्वीकृत है। इनमें एक डॉक्टर, एक लैब टेक्नीशियन, 2 मेल नर्स, 2 वार्डबॉय, 3 एएनएम, एक फार्मासिस्ट व एक कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
