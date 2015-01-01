पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियमों की अनदेखी:सरकारी एडवाइजरी की खुले आम उड़ रही धज्जियां

भानपुर कलां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बा सहित बासना, टोडामीना, बिलोद एवं नांगल तुलसीदास ग्राम पंचायतों में प्रशासन के ढीले रवैये के चलते लोगों में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के प्रति खौफ दिखाई नहीं दे रहा। सरकार द्वारा कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण के कारण प्रदेश में भले ही धारा 144 लागू की हुई है ताकि लोग एक जगह झुण्ड बनाकर एकत्रित नहीं हो।

लेकिन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के मुख्य बाजारों में लोग सरकारी एडवाइजरी की खुले आम धज्जियां उड़ाते दिख रहे है। बाजार में दुकानों एवं सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोग बिना मास्क के झुण्ड बनाकर आपस में बतियाते देखे जा सकते है। दुकानदार भी बिना मास्क एवं सोशल डिस्टेंस रखे उपभोक्ताओं को सामान दे रहे है।

कोरोना के प्रति प्रशासन के ढीले रवैये के चलते खुल्ले आम सरकारी एडवाइजरी की धज्जियां उड़ती नजर आ रही है। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ने से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें