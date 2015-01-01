पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधिकारियों की बैठक:आदर्श आचार संहिता का सख्ती से पालन करवाएं

शाहपुरा4 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका चुनाव को लेकर अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा।
  • नगरपालिका चुनावों को लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी ने ली अधिकारियों की बैठक

कार्यालय संवाददाता | शाहपुरा राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से 11 नवंबर को होने वाले नगर पालिका चुनाव में आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना को लेकर एसडीएम मनमोहन मीणा में अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। बैठक में एसडीएम मीणा ने आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना को लेकर नगरपालिका प्रशासन द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई की जानकारी ली। जिस पर ईओ ऋषि देवओला ने बताया कि नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में लगे सभी होर्डिंगों को हटा दिया गया है। शहर में 44 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए है। जिनके निरीक्षण का कार्य चल रहा है। एसडीएम ने नगर पालिका प्रशासन को बिना मास्क घूमने वाले लोगों पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही। उपखंड अधिकारी ने चुनाव को लेकर सभी अधिकारियों को अलग-अलग जिम्मेदारी दी, जिसमें कोविड-19 की पालना के लिए ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ व नगरपालिका ईओ, बूथ तैयार करने के लिए नायब तहसीलदार मनोहरपुर व पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी, फार्म जमा व जांच के लिए शाहपुरा नायब तहसीलदार, रिपोर्ट भेजने के लिए सांख्यिकी अधिकारी, आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना के लिए विकास अधिकारी व पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी तथा ईवीएम प्रभारी तहसीलदार को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई। चुनाव को लेकर पोलिंग बूथ का किया निरीक्षण शाहपुरा|नगर पालिका चुनाव की तारीख नजदीक आते ही चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ती जा रही है। नगरपालिका में नो ड्यूज लेने वालों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। गत दो दिन में 50 व्यक्तियों को पालिका ने नो ड्यूज दिए है। रविवार अवकाश के दिन भी नगरपालिका कार्यालय खुला रहेगा। इधर नगरपालिका के अधिशासी अधिकारी ऋषि देव व एईएन अनिल जोनवाल ने 35 वार्डों के लिए बनाए गए 44 बूथों का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान वहां पर उपलब्ध सुविधाओं छाया पानी लाइट तथा विकलांगों के लिए रैम्प को देखा गया तथा कमियों को दूर करने के भी निर्देश दिए। ईओ ने बताया कि शहर में 24 भवनों में 44 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए।

लाउडस्पीकर की अनुमति जरूरी, रात्रि
8 बजे से सुबह 8 बजे तक रहेगी रोक

कोटपूतली|पालिका चुनाव में प्रत्याशी एक लाख रुपए ही खर्च कर सकेंगे। इससे ज्यादा खर्च करने पर उनका चुनाव अवैध घोषित कर दिया जाएगा। अभ्यर्थियों काे खर्च का ब्यौरा परिणाम की घोषणा के 15 दिन में निवार्चन अधिकारी को प्रस्तुत करना होगा। लाउडस्पीकर के लिए निवार्चन अधिकारी की लिखित अनुमति लेनी होगी। रात्रि 8 बजे से सुबह 8बजे तक लाउडस्पीकर के उपयोग पर रोक रहेगी। एसडीएम सुनीता मीणा ने बताया कि निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के लिए सभी आवश्यक तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। कोविड एडवायजरी की पालना व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए 65 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। प्रत्याशियों को पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन की आवश्यकता नहीं – चुनाव कार्यालय के अनुसार पालिका चुनाव में लड़ने वाले प्रत्याशियों को पुलिस वेरिफिकेशन की कोई आवश्यकता नही होगी। पार्षद के लिए 2 हजार रूपए जबकि एसी,एसटी,ओबीसी व महिला प्रत्याशी के लिए 1 हजार रूपए अमानत राशि जमा करानी होगी। आरक्षित वार्ड से चुनाव लड़े जाने की दशा में संबंधित जाति प्रमाण पत्र लगाना होगा।

