पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुलासा:ममेरी बहन को फोन करके करता था परेशान, मामी ने टोका तो चाकू से गला रेतकर मार डाला

शाहपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहपुरा। घासीपुरा में हुई महिला की हत्या का खुलासा करते जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकरदत्त शर्मा व गिरफ्तार आरोपी। - Dainik Bhaskar
शाहपुरा। घासीपुरा में हुई महिला की हत्या का खुलासा करते जयपुर ग्रामीण एसपी शंकरदत्त शर्मा व गिरफ्तार आरोपी।
  • लॉकडाउन में मामा के घर रुका आरोपी युवक ने उठाया नाजायज फायदा

घासीपुरा गांव की नरसिंगावाली ढाणी में एक दिन पहले हुई महिला की हत्या के मामले का पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को महज 12 घंटे में ही खुलासा करते हुए मृतका के भानजे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी अपनी ममेरी बहन को फोन करके परेशान करता था। मृतका काे सबक सिखाने की धमकी दी तो आरोपी ने बातचीत करने के बहाने घर से बाहर बुलाकर चाकू से गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी। एसपी ने पुलिस टीम की हौसला अफजाई करते हुए नकद पुरस्कार व प्रशंसा पत्र देने की घोषणा की है।

एसपी ग्रामीण शंकरदत्त शर्मा के अनुसार नरसिंगावाली ढाणी में गुरुवार को संज्या देवी मीणा (35) की उसके मकान के पास खेत में शव मिला था। महिला की हत्या की आशंका जताकर ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग को लेकर लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया था।

एएसपी यातायात भरतलाल मीणा, कोटपूतली एएसपी रामकुमार कस्वां, शाहपुरा डीएसपी सुरेंद्र कृष्णिया, कोटपूतली डीएसपी दिनेश यादव, एससी एसटी सैल के डीएसपी ईश्वरसिंह, शाहपुरा थाने के सबइंस्पेक्टर राजेंद्र सिंह व महेंद्र सिंह के नेतृत्व में तीन टीमें गठित की गई थी। पुलिस ने गहन जांच करते हुए आरोपी रामजीलाल (21) पुत्र मालीराम मीणा निवासी परसाला की ढाणी तन कांट शाहपुरा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

मामी की समझाइश से नाराज रामजीलाल ने सबक सिखाने की दी थी धमकी

लॉकडाउन के दौरान आरोपी रामजीलाल ज्यादातर अपने मामा के घर ही रुका था। ऐसे में आरोपी ने अपनी मामा की बेटी को बार- बार फोन कर परेशान करना शुरू कर दिया। तब लड़की ने अपनी मां संज्या देवी को बताया कि रामजीलाल उसे फोन कर परेशान करता है। तब रामजीलाल की मामी संज्या ने उसे कई बार समझाया कि वह उनकी बेटी को फोन करके परेशान नहीं करें लेकिन रामजीलाल ने फोन करना बंद नहीं किया तब संज्या ने उसे सबक सिखाने की धमकी दी ताे रामजीलाल ने भी उसे भी देख लेने की धमकी दे डाली।

बातचीत के बहाने मामी को घर के बाहर बुलाया, फिर कर दी उसकी हत्या

कोटपूतली एएसपी रामकुमार कस्वां व शाहपुरा डीएसपी सुरेंद्र कृष्णिया ने बताया कि आरोपी रामजीलाल ने अपनी मामी को सबक सिखाने के लिए हत्या की साजिश रची। उसने 27 जनवरी की रात 10 बजे मामी संज्या देवी को फोन कर घर के बाहर बातचीत करने के लिए बुलाया। संज्या अपने खेत में पहुंची तब उसकी रामजीलाल से कहासुनी हो गई। इससे रामजीलाल ने संज्या का मुंह दबाकर चाकू से गला काट दिया। वह लहूलुहान होकर जमीन पर गिर पड़ी। तब भी रामजीलाल ने संज्या के गले पर चाकू से कई वार किए। इससे संज्या की मौत हो गई। फिर आरोपी वहां से भाग निकला।

खेत में मिला था महिला का शव, वारदात के बाद आरोपी हो गया था मौके से फरार

28 जनवरी को संज्या मीणा का शव उनके मकान के पास खेत में मिला था। उनके गले पर धारदार हथियार के निशान मिले थे। तब संज्या मीणा के पति ने शाहपुरा थाने में हत्या का केस दर्ज कराया था। पुलिस ने मृतका संज्या के मोबाइल की कॉल डिटेल्स खंगाली। तब उनके भांजे रामजीलाल से वारदात के पहले रात तक बातचीत का पता चला। आरोपी रामजीलाल घर से गायब था। उसने मोबाइल भी बंद कर रखा था। तब 12 घंटे के भीतर ही लोकेशन ट्रेस कर रामजीलाल को शाहपुरा में पुलिस ने धरदबोचा। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी हैदराबाद भागने की फिराक में था, लेकिन उससे पहले ही पकड़ा गया। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser