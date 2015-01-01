पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल-कूद:मेवाल क्रिकेट क्लब खोरा मीना 123 रन से विजयी ट्रॉफी पर किया कब्जा

धोला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भानपुर कलां|क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता के समापन पर मौजूद अतिथि व ट्रॉफी के साथ विजेता टीम।

ग्राम पंचायत बिलोद की छोटी बिलोद में चल रही मनोज मीना द्वितीय स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का जमवारामगढ़ भाजपा नेता महेन्द्रपाल मीना के मुख्य आतिथ्य व सरपंच ममता मीना की अध्यक्षता में समापन किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा नेता मीना ने कहा कि खिलाडी को हार से कभी निराश नहीं होना चाहिए बल्कि उससे सीख लेनी चाहिए।

विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में रिलायन्स फाउंडेशन जयपुर ग्रामीण के रामधन जाट, गठवाड़ी सरपंच बाबूलाल मीना ने कहा कि खेल से मनुष्य का शारीरिक व बौद्धिक विकास होता है। साथ भाईचारा बढ़ता है। इसलिए ऐसे आयोजन समय-समय पर होते रहने चाहिए। प्रतियोगिता संयोजक ख्यालीराम मीना ने बताया कि बिलोद में आयोजित मनोज मीना द्वितीय स्मृति प्रतियोगिता का समापन मैच मेवाल क्रिकेट क्लब खोरामीणा बनाम एमसीसी बिलोद के बीच खेला गया जिसमें खोरामीना ने पहले खेलते हुए निर्धारित 15 ओवर में 5 विकेट गंवाकर 167 रन बनाएं जिसके जवाब में बिलोद टीम केवल 44 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गई।

खोरामीना ने 123 रन से जीत दर्ज कर ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया। विजेता टीम को 21 हजार व उप विजेता टीम को 11 हजार की नकद राशि, प्रतीक चिन्ह आदि देकर सम्मानित किया गया। प्रतियोगिता का शुभारम्भ 10 नवम्बर को किया गया था। प्रतियोगिता में कुल 64 टीमों ने भाग लिया था।

बिलोद पूर्व सरपंच गिरिराज खण्डेलवाल, उपसरपंच भगवान सहाय खोरवाल, बनवारी लाल काकड़, श्रवण मीणा, जयराम मीणा, मूलचन्द डीलर, नाथू राम, मूलचंद लिखड़ा, मुकेश गुरुजी, नाथू गुरुजी, मुकेश मीणा आदि मौजूद थे।

भागीरथ मल स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता आज से

अमरसर|बिलांदरपुर में पूर्व खिलाड़ी स्वर्गीय भागीरथमल स्मृति क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का रविवार सुबह 9 बजे शुभारंभ होगा। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि राजस्थान वुशु संघ के अध्यक्ष हीरानंद कटारिया, विशिष्ट अतिथि पूर्व अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कबड्डी खिलाड़ी गिर्राज किशोर शर्मा, अंतर्राष्ट्रीय कुश्ती कोच राजकुमार यादव, ह्रदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ.प्रदीप यादव, भामाशाह बलराम यादव, कोच बाबू लाल यादव होंगे। अध्यक्षता ग्राम पंचायत के सरपंच अर्जुन लाल यादव करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें