साहसिक कारनामा:जोश, जज्बा, जुनून...तुलसी के कदमों में पीर पंजाल...

दीपक गगरानी | जमवारामगढ़18 मिनट पहले
जमवारामगढ़ |पर्वतारोही तुलसी मीना ने मांउट फ्रेंडशिप पिक पर पंहुचकर तिरंगा फहराया।
  • माइनस 250 तापमान के बावजूद 5:30 घंटे में 5289 मीटर ऊंची माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पिक पर फहराया तिरंगा

रामगढ़ बांध भराव क्षेत्र के समीप मेदराजसिंहपुरा सीरो का बास छोटे से गांव में जन्मी किसान की बेटी तुलसी मीना (23) ने हिमाचल प्रदेश में पीर पंजाल रेंज माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पीक पर तिरंगा फहराकर बेजोड़ व साहसिक कारनामा कर दिखाया है। तुलसी ने साथियों के साथ 9 नवंबर सुबह 5 बजे अपनी यात्रा शुरू कर 12 नवंबर शाम साढ़े 7 बजे पीक पर तिरंगा फहराया।

रास्ते में वाइटफॉल, स्नो फॉल व रॉक फॉल जैसी विषम बाधाएं आती है। विषम बाधाओं के बीच न्यू एडवेंचर ग्रुप की पर्वतारोही तुलसी मीना ने माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पीक पर पहुंचकर देश का राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा फहराया। पीर पंजाल फ्रेंडशिप पीक चोटी की उंचाई 5289 मीटर है।

तुलसी ने परिवार, समाज, क्षेत्र, गांव, तहसील व जिले का नाम रोशन किया है। युवा पर्वतारोही तुलसी मीना का अगला लक्ष्य दुनिया की सबसे 8848 मीटर ऊंची चोटी नेपाल में माउंट एवरेस्ट फतह करना है। तुलसी ने पर्वतारोही का प्रशिक्षण 2015 में नेहरू इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ माउंटेनियर उत्तराखंड से लिया है।

5 दिन में टीम ने यूं किया सफर तय

9 नवंबर को टीम चंडीगढ़ से रवाना होकर पहुंची मनाली

10 नवंबर को फ्रेंडशिप पीक के बेसकैंप पलचानी थार पहुंचकर वन नाइट सरवाइव

कैंप टू से 11 नवंबर रात्रि 2 बजे निकले

5:30 घंटे में टीम साढ़े पांच घंटे में पीर पंजाल रेंज चोटी पर पहुंची

12 नंवबर को सुबह 7:30 बजे माउंट फ्रेंडशिप पिक पर तिरंगा लहराया

पेली ढाणी चिताणु की मूूल निवासी है तुलसी, 1986 में आए थे मेदराजसिंहपुरा

तुलसी के साथ 5 सदस्य शामिल थे पर्वतारोही टीम में

टीम को रास्ते में आई वाइट फॉल, स्नो फॉल व रॉक फॉल जैसी विषम बाधाएं

तुलसी को सरकार से हरसंभव मदद दिलवाएंगे

पर्वतारोही तुलसी मीणा ने साहसिक कार्य किया है। तुलसी हमारे क्षेत्र की गौरव है। मैं उसकी हर मदद के लिए हमेशा साथ खड़ा रहूंगा। सरकार से भी हरसंभव मदद दिलवाएंगे। गोपाल मीणा, विधायक

शाबास बेटी... अब ऐवरेस्ट फतह अगला लक्ष्य, 2015 में लिया था प्रशिक्षण

तुलसी के पिता देवाराम खोड़ा ने बताया कि वो पेली ढाणी चिताणु के रहने वाले हैं। वे मेदराजसिंहपुरा सीरों का बास में 1986 में आए थे। तुलसी के चार भाई व दो बहनें है। सभी बच्चों का जन्म यहां सीरों के बास में हुआ है। बड़ा भाई हनुमान व पिता देवाराम यहां खेती करते हैं। शेष भाई-बहन पढाई कर रहे है। चिताणु में भी पुश्तैनी खेती है।

तुलसी मीणा ने युवाओं से अपील की है कि मन में लगन और विश्वास हो तो कोई भी कार्य कठिन नहीं होता है। खुद पर विश्वास करना ही सच्ची सफलता है। शारीरिक शिक्षक बुशू कोच प्रमोद बैरागी ने तुलसी को बधाई दी है।

8 नवंबर को शुरू हुआ अभियान
न्यू क्रांति एडवेंचर ग्रुप के फाउंडर सुखदेव सिंह ढिल्लों ने 8 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ से रवाना किया। पर्वतारोही टीम में न्यू क्रांति एडवेंचर ग्रुप के प्रेसिडेंट चांद माउंटेनियर, चीफ ट्रेनिंग ऑफिसर साहिल माउंटेनियर अन्य ट्रेनी रजनी चौधरी तुलसी मीना व विक्रम झाझरिया शामिल थे।

बाक्सिंग में भी जीते अवार्ड
पर्वतारोही तुलसी मीना शानदार बॉक्सिंग खिलाड़ी भी है। रोल बॉल व पर्वतारोहण में राष्ट्रीय पदक लाने वाली क्षेत्र की पहली महिला खिलाड़ी है। तुलसी को साहसिक काम में शुरू से ही रूचि रही है।

