पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना:राशन कार्ड में आधार लिंक नहीं है तो नहीं मिलेगा राशन

भौनावास4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भौनावास| वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना को लेकर घर घर जाकर उपभोक्ताओं के आधार लिंक करते राशन डीलर।
  • फर्जी यूनिट जोड़कर सरकारी गेहूं लेने वालों पर लटकी तलवार

केंद्र सरकार ने वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के अंतर्गत क्षेत्र के आसपास के गांव के राशन डीलर खाद्य सुरक्षा से जुड़े हुए उपभोक्ताओं के घर घर जाकर राशन कार्ड में दर्ज सभी सदस्यों को आधार से लिंक कर रहे है। भोनावास राशन डीलर चंद्रकला यादव ने बताया कि इस योजना के अंतर्गत सरकार की वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना में राशन कार्ड का आधार कार्ड का लिंक जरूरी कर दिया गया है।

जिन उपभोक्ताओं के राशन कार्ड आधार से नहीं जुड़े हुए है उन उपभोक्ताओं को 25 नवंबर तक राशन कार्ड को आधार कार्ड से जुड़वाना जरूरी होगा अन्यथा उन्हें राशन संबंधित सुविधाएं नहीं मिल पाएंगी। प्रवर्तक निरीक्षक बनवारी लाल शर्मा ने बताया कि उपभोक्ताओं को 25 नवंबर से पहले सभी को राशन कार्ड आधार से लिंक कराना होगा नहीं तो राशन नहीं मिलेगा।

एक दिसंबर से उन उपभोक्ताओं को राशन मिलेगा,जिनका राशन कार्ड आधार से लिंक होगा। गौरतलब है कि पूरे देश में एक जून से वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना शुरू हो गई। इसके तहत उपभोक्ता किसी भी प्रदेश अपने समीप राशन वितरण केंद्र से राशन ले सकता है। अगर राशन कार्ड लिंक नहीं हुआ है तो इसका फायदा उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिलेगा।

फर्जी तरीके से राशन उठ रहे कई मामले पकड़े गए है। और सरकार द्वारा उनके रिकवरी भी की जा रही है. प्रदेश में लगातार फर्जी राशन कार्ड बनवा गेहूं उठाने की शिकायतें मिल रही है। अब राज्य सरकार ने राशनकार्ड को बिना आधार से सीडिंग कराए गेहूं ले रहे एनएफएसए लाभार्थियों पर शिकंजा कस दिया है। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से जुड़े उन लाभार्थियों को गेहूं मिलना बंद हो सकता है। जिनका राशनकार्ड अब तक आधार कार्ड से लिंक नहीं करवाया है।

पावटा तहसील में 1 लाख 58 हजार 956 लाभार्थी
प्रवर्तक निरीक्षक बनवारी लाल शर्मा ने बताया कि पावटा तहसील में कुल 35183 राशन कार्ड खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का लाभ ले रहे है। जिनमें 158956 सदस्य है। जिनमें से 36180 सदस्यों के आधार राशन कार्ड में लिंक नहीं है। 36180 सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड को राशन कार्ड में अंकित करने के लिए तहसील के 66 राशन डीलर लगे हुए है।

इस योजना की तरह विभिन्न योजनाओं के माध्यम से सरकार की प्राथमिकता यह रहती है कि योजनाओं का लाभ समाज समाज के प्रत्येक वर्ग के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति तक पहुंचे और जरूरतमंदों को इनका लाभ मिल सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें