वन्य जीव:रेस्क्यू टीम ने बिलोद में ट्रेंकुलाइज कर पैंथर को पकड़ा; कई दिनों से पैंथर के मूवमेंट से दहशतजद थे ग्रामीण

धौला2 घंटे पहले
घायल पैंथर को रेस्क्यू टीम जयपुर ले जाती हुई।
  • वन विभाग पिंजरे में बंद कर उपचार के लिए जयपुर ले गया

बिलोद गांव में कई दिनों से बनी पैंथर के मूवमेंट से लोगों को अब राहत मिल गई। वन विभाग की टीम ने पैंथर को पकड़वाकर जयपुर भेज दिया। बताते है कि गुरुवार शाम को भी गांव की पहाडियों में पैंथर दिखाई देने पर ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना वन विभाग को दी।

वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से बिलोद व आसपास क्षेत्र में पैंथर के मूवमेंट पर नजर रखी। वन कर्मियों ने बताया कि लोगों की सूचना पर वन विभाग की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और पैंथर के मूवमेंट पर बिलोद और आसपास क्षेत्र में शाम से पूरी रात निगरानी की।

छोटी बिलोद से छह माह पहले भी पकड़ा था पैंथर: वनक्षेत्र होने के लिए जंगली जानवरों का खतरा बना रहता है। यहां छह माह पहले अप्रैल में भी वन विभाग ने छोटी बिलोद गांव से एक पैंथर को पकड़ा था।

घायल पैंथर, जिसके शरीर पर चोट के निशान मिले है।
घायल पैंथर, जिसके शरीर पर चोट के निशान मिले है।

पैंथर के शरीर पर चोट के निशान
फोरेस्टर जगदीश प्रसाद जाट ने बताया कि पैंथर के बारे में जयपुर वन विभाग की रेसक्यू टीम को मौके पर बुलाया। रेस्क्यू टीम सुबह 10 बजे जयपुर से बिलोद गांव पहुंची जहां पर गांव की खंडयावाली ढाणी के समीप पैंथर को पकड़ने के लिए पिंजरा लगाया गया। टीम ने पैंथर को ट्रंकुलाइज कर पकड़ा। बाद में टीम ने बोरे में बंद कर पैंथर को पिंजरे में डाला। पैंथर नर है, जिसके शरीर पर कुछ जगह चोट होने की वजह से उपचार के लिए जयपुर ले जाया गया। इस दौरान पीलवा फॉरेस्टर चंद्रप्रकाश मीणा, वीरेंद्र जाटव, अर्जुन लाल गुर्जर, बिलोद वन सुरक्षा समिति अध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रसाद मीणा, रेस्क्यू टीम के सदस्य आदि थे।

