आयोजन:भारत-पाक युद्ध विजय दिवस पर सेवानिवृत्त सूबेदार का सम्मान

अमरसर4 घंटे पहले
  • ढाका मोर्चे पर तैनात रहे सूबेदार भैरू राम जाट ने 93 हजार पाकिस्तान सैनिकों के समर्पण की सुनाई दास्तां

कस्बे के उपतहसील में बुधवार दोपहर में नायब तहसीलदार हरिचंद रैगर की अध्यक्षता में 1971 भारत पाक युद्ध विजय दिवस पर युद्ध में ढाका मोर्चे पर तैनात रहे सेवानिवृत्त सूबेदार भैरूलाल जाट का सम्मान किया गया।

इस अवसर पर 1971 भारत पाक युद्ध में ढाका मोर्चे पर तैनात रहे 12 राजपूताना राइफल्स के सूबेदार भैरू लाल जाट ने भारत-पाक युद्ध के दौरान भारतीय सेना द्वारा 93 हजार पाकिस्तान सैनिकों के समर्पण की दास्तान सुनाते हुए कहा कि देश का फौजी सीमा पर तैनात रहकर केवल मातृभूमि और आमजन की सुरक्षा को ही अपने जीवन का उद्देश्य समझता है। नायब तहसीलदार हरिचंद रैगर ने कहा कि देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में तैनात सैनिकों व आंतरिक सुरक्षा में तैनात आंतरिक सुरक्षा बल का सम्मान करना देश के हर नागरिक का नैतिक उत्तरदायित्व है।

इस अवसर पर शोध संस्थान के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वेदप्रकाश खेदड़, समाजसेवी फूलसिंह हरितवाल, कानजी सेवा संस्थान के अध्यक्ष रवि सैनी, पूर्व सरपंच भेरूलाल यादव, पूर्व उपसरपंच रूपनारायण भिंडा, सुरजीत चौधरी, वार्ड पंच शंकरलाल कलवानिया व सुरेंद्र कलवानिया, गिरदावर बाबूलाल गुर्जर, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ईश्वर सिंह सहित कई ग्रामीण मौजूद थे। इसी प्रकार 1971 भारत पाक युद्ध में ढाका मोर्चे पर युद्ध में शामिल रहे व करीरी निवासी शहीद बद्री सिंह शेखावत के साथ तैनात रहे 19 राजपूताना राइफल्स के महावीर सिंह शेखावत का पूर्व उप सरपंच सुरेश मीणा की अध्यक्षता में माला व साफा पहनाकर सम्मान किया गया। इस अवसर पर शोध संस्थान के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वेद प्रकाश खेदड़, गणेश मोदी, बालजी खेदड़, अमरसरवाटी उपभोक्ता संघ अध्यक्ष एमएल शर्मा, समाजसेवी जगदीश हरितवाल आदि मौजूद रहे। इसी प्रकार करीरी ग्राम पंचायत में 1971 में भारत-पाक युद्ध में शहीद सूबेदार बद्री सिंह शेखावत के चित्र पर परिजनों में ग्रामीणों ने पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर शहीद को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

