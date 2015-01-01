पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:सेल्समैन को रिवाल्वर दिखाकर बंधक बनाया, 4 लाख की शराब लूट ले गए

जमवारामगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नाेनपुरा गांव में आधी रात को शराब की दुकान में लूटा, सेल्समैन का मोबाइल भी तोड़ा

नोनपुरा गांव में 6 बदमाश सोमवार रात करीब 2 बजे शराब की दुकान का शटर तोड़कर 4 लाख रुपए की शराब व 20 हजार रुपए नकद लूटकर फरार हो गए। उन्होंने दुकान में सो रहे सेल्समैन को रिवाल्वर दिखाकर बंधक बनाया। थाने में मंगलवार को शराब की दुकान में लूट व सेल्समैन को बंधक बनाने का मामला दर्ज हुआ।

पुलिस के अनुसार नोनपुरा गांव में अनुज्ञाधारी सुमन गुर्जर की अंग्रेजी व देशी शराब की कम्पोजिट दुकान में आधी रात को बदमाश आए और दुकान में सो रहे कैलाश मीणा के सिर पर रिवाल्वर रखकर बंधक बना लिया। बाद मेें शराब व नकदी लेकर फरार हो गए।

बदमाशों ने सेल्समैन का मोबाइल तोड़ दिया व उसके साथ मारपीट की। बदमाशों के जाने के बाद सेल्समैन ने पड़ोसियों के फोन से दुकान मालिक सुमन के पति सुरज्ञान गुर्जर को दुकान में लूट होने की जानकारी दी। लूट की घटना के तुरंत बाद सुबह 3 बजे पुलिस घटना स्थल पहुंची। पुलिस एफएसएल व साइबर क्राइम टीम ने मौके से साक्ष्य उठाए। पुलिस ने जल्द बदमाशों को पकड़ने का आश्वासन दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें