खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट:चीथवाड़ी में मावे की भट्टियों से उठाए सैंपल, मोरीजा में नकली दूध का घोल नष्ट कराया

चीथवाड़ी2 घंटे पहले
चीथवाड़ी| दूध व मावे के सैंपल लेती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।

दीपावली के त्यौहारी सीजन के मौके पर खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट व नकली मिठाइयों आदि पर रोकथाम के लिए राजस्थान सरकार ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर अशोक कुमार के निर्देश पर सीएमएचओ जयपुर प्रथम की टीम ने शुक्रवार अलसुबह 4 बजे चीथवाड़ी में संचालित मावा भट्टियों पर कार्यवाही की गई।

टीम ने गोगोरियों की ढाणी, फतेहपुरा, बांसा, मोरीजा में भट्टियों का निरीक्षण किया। दूध मावे के सैम्पल लिए। जिले में चीथवाड़ी क्षेत्र में सर्वाधिक नकली मावे पकड़ा जाता है। दूसरी ओर मोरीजा रोड स्थित मैसर्स राहुल फ्रेश फॉर्म मावा भट्टी पर पाउडर व अन्य सामग्री से मावा बनाने के लिए मिलावटी दूध का घोल बनाने की तैयारी कर रहे संचालका को मौके पर पकड़ कर 300 लीटर नकली दूध से बना घोल नष्ट करवाया। खाद्य सुरक्षा मानकों के अनुसार सही नहीं था तथा दूध व मावे के सैंपल लिए।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग टीम के सुशील चोटवानी ने बताया कि त्यौहारी सीजन के चलते राज्य सरकार ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर अशोक कुमार के निर्देश पर सीएमएचओ जयपुर प्रथम की टीम ने अलसुबह चीथवाड़ी में संचालित मावा भट्टियों पर कार्यवाही की। इसमें टीम ने गोगोरियों की ढाणी, फतेहपुरा, बांसा, मोरीजा में भट्टियों का निरीक्षण किया व दूध मावे के सैम्पल लिए। राहुल फ्रेश फॉर्म मावा भट्टी पर पाउडर से बना 300 लीटर दूध नष्ट करवाया। चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम के छापे की सूचना पर क्षेत्र में अफरा तफरी मच गई।

