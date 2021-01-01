पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार:व्यक्तिगत रूप से जुड़कर जो खुशी मिलती है वह सोशल मीडिया पर संभव ही नहीं

शाहपुरा3 घंटे पहले
बीबीडी कॉलेज चिमनपुरा में जानकारी देते वक्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बीबीडी कॉलेज चिमनपुरा में आनंदम कार्यक्रम को लेकर वेबिनार

बाबा भगवानदास राजकीय विज्ञानएवं वाणिजय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय चिमनपुरा में शुक्रवार को आनंदम समिति की ओर से तृतीय आनन्दम दिवस पर एक दिवसीय वेबिनार प्राचार्य डॉ.नरेंद्र जैन की अध्यक्षता में हुआ। मुख्य अतिथि सेवानिवृत प्राचार्य डा.अजय वर्मा ने आनन्दम ए विजन ऑफ गिविंग हैप्पीनेस विषय पर कहा कि लोगों से व्यक्तिगत रूप से जुड़कर जो खुशी होती है वह सोशल मीडिया से प्राप्त नहीं हो सकती है।

मुख्य वक्ता सेवानिवृत आईपीएस डॉ.सीबी शर्मा ने कहा कि ग्रामीण परिवेश में घर में बुजुर्गों को समय देकर खुशी प्राप्त की जा सकती है। संयोजिका डॉ.रजनी माथुर ने सरल तरीके से विद्यार्थियों को रोजाना के कार्यों की डायरी, सिनोपसिस व प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट कैसे बनानी है ओर किस तारीख को महाविद्यालय में जमा करवानी है सहित कई बिंदुओं के बारे में प्रकाश डाला।

प्राचार्य डा.जैन ने विद्यार्थियों को आनन्दम विषय में रुचि लेने तथा मदद करने के भाव की खुशी को जिम्मेदारी के रूप में लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया। संचालन नोडल अधिकारी डा.चंचल कराडिया ने किया। कार्यक्रम में डा.नीतू माथुर ने सभी संकाय सदस्यों का आभार जताया।

