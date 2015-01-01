पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सर्दी ने छुड़ाई धूजणी, सुबह 11 बजे तक कोहरे में लिपटा रहा शहर

शाहपुरा27 मिनट पहले
शाहपुरा | मंगलवार को 10 बजे तक छाया रहा कोहरा।
  • कोहरे के चलते सुबह 11 बजे तक सड़कें सूनी नजर आई, ठंड से रबी की फसलों को मिलेगा फायदा

क्षेत्र में मौसम ने मंगलवार को मौसम के मौसम का बदला मिजाज जारी रहा। इसके चलते को सुबह 11 बजे तक शहर कोहरे की चादर से लिपटा उसके बाद सूर्य देव के दर्शन हुए। कोहरे के चलते सड़कों पर वाहन रेंग -रेंग कर चलते नजर आए। स्थिति यह थी कि सड़क पर थोड़ी आगे चल रहे लोग भी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे थे। कोहरे के चलते सुबह 11 बजे तक सड़कें सूनी नजर आई।

वहीं सर्दी ने दिनभर चली ठंडी हवाओं से लोग कंपकपाते नजर आए। बचाव के लिए लोग कंबलों व गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। रैन बसेरा में भी जहां पहले कम संख्या में लोग नजर आते थे, वहीं ठंड के कहर से से बचने के लिए रैन बसेरा का सहारा लेते नजर आए। इधर, एक और जहां कोहरे से जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो रहा है। वहीं किसानों ने गत कई दिनों कि दिन में पढ़ने वाली गर्मी के बाद अचानक बढ़ी सर्दी को रबी की फसल के लिए वरदान साबित होगी।

पावटा पावटा ग्रामीण | मंगलवार को सुबह घना कोहरा छाए रहने से देर सुबह तक पास की वस्तु भी स्पष्ट नहीं दिखाई दे रही थी। कोहरे के कारण तेज गति से चलने वाले वाहन भी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर धीरे-धीरे रेंगते रहे। सुबह 11 बजे बाद मौसम साफ होने पर वाहन सामान्य गति पर चलने लगे।

भानपुर कलां : सुबह देरी से खुले बाजार, जल्द ही हो गए बंद
भानपुर कलां | कस्बा सहित बासना, टोडा मीना, नांगल तुलसीदास आदि ग्राम पंचायतों में बादलों के छाने के बाद अचानक बढ़ी सर्दी व ठंडी हवाओं ने लोगों को झकझोर दिया। इसके चलते मंगलवार को अलसुबह से ही क्षेत्र में चारों ओर कोहरा छाने से लोग देर तक बिस्तरों में दुबके रहे। सर्दी के कारण सुबह बाजार भी देर से खुले व शाम को जल्द ही बंद हो गए।

वही दूसरी ओर धुंध होने से किसानों के चेहरे पर फसलों में फायदे को लेकर मुस्कान नजर आई। किसान रामजीलाल मारग, चांदमल शर्मा ने बताया कि इन दिनों फसलों को पानी की सख्त आवश्यकता है। धुंध भी फसलों के लिए अमृत का काम करेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर अच्छी मावठ होती है तो फसलों की पैदावार में वृद्धि होगी।

