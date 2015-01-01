पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जांच:84 एसएसबी जवानों का लिया गया सैंपल

सिकन्दरा4 घंटे पहले
जवानों का सैंपल लेती मेडिकल टीम।
  • फुलवरिया कोड़ासी एसएसबी कैंप में जवानों की हुई कोविड की जांच

कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण को लेकर शुक्रवार को सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सिकन्दरा के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने प्रखंड के फुलवरिया कोड़ासी स्थित एसएसबी कैम्प में जवानों की कोरोना जांच की। शिविर में कुल 84 जवानों की सैंपलिंग जांच की गई। मौके पर स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक पंकज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि समय पर कोरोना संक्रमित की पहचान होने से तत्काल उसका इलाज शुरू होने पर अन्य लोगों में संक्रमण को फैलने से रोका जा सके, इसे लेकर एसएसबी कैम्प को चिन्हित कर कोरोना जांच के लिए जांच का सैंपल लिया गया है। सभी लिए गए सैम्पल को पटना के लैब में भेजा गया है। दो दिनों के अंदर रिपोर्ट दी जाएगी। कोरोना जांच सैम्पल लेने के लिए टीम को पीपीई किट तथा थर्मल स्केनर के साथ अन्य जरूरी सामान मुहैया कराया गया। इस टीम में चिकित्सक के साथ एक ट्रेंड लेब टेक्नीशियन के अलावा इन टीमों में अस्पताल के अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मी शामिल थे।

15 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 2832
जमुई | जिले में शुक्रवार को जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति से आई रिपोर्ट में 15 नए कोरोना मरीज शामिल हैं। नए मरीजों में कोबरा बटालियन का एक जवान भी संक्रमित पाया गया है। 15 नए मरीजों के साथ ही जिले में संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 2832 हो गई है। 205827 मरीजों की अबतक कोरोना जांच की जा चुकी है। नए संक्रमित मरीजों में बरहट प्रखंड के देवाचक का 1, चकाई के प्रधान कार्यालय चकाई का 2, गिद्धौर के रतनपुर का 1, अलीगंज का 1, जमुई के महिसौड़ी का 1, अभयपुर का 2, कल्याणपुर स्थित कोबरा बटालियन का एक जवान, जमुई बाजार का 1, झाझा के पिपराडीह का 2, खैरा के भौंड़ का 2, लक्ष्मीपुर के पिडरौन का एक व्यक्ति शामिल है।

