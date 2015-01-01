पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा आयोजित:सवाल आसान थे पर समय पड़ गया कम

सिकन्दरा4 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को परीक्षा देकर केंद्र से बाहर आते परीक्षार्थी।
  • निगेटिव मार्किग के कारण संभल कर दिया जवाब, वन रक्षी के पदों पर बहाली के लिए लिखित

जिला के तीन केन्द्रों पर बुधवार को वनरक्षी के पद पर अभ्यर्थियों के चयन हेतु परीक्षा का आयोजित की गई। यह परीक्षा केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद सिपाही भर्ती पटना के द्वारा ली जा रही है। परीक्षार्थियों के चयन के लिए जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा चाक चौबंद तैयारी की गई थी।

ब्लैक डायमंड पब्लिक स्कूल पर 4 स्टेटिक दंडाधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए थे जबकि एकलव्य काॅलेज व ऑक्सफोर्ड पब्लिक स्कूल पर तीन-तीन स्टेटिक दंडाधिकारी नियुक्त थे। जबकि उनकी निगरानी के लिए 2 जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट व एक उड़न दस्ता नियुक्त किया गया था। सुबह 9 बजे से परीक्षार्थियों का आना शुरू हो गया था। परीक्षा केंद्र पर सबकी गहन तलाशी ली गई।

किसी को मोबाइल व अन्य इलेक्ट्राॅनिक उपकरण लेकर परीक्षा हाल में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी गई। इसके साथ ही सभी को सैनिटाइजर दिया गया तथा जिनके पास मास्क नहीं थे उसे मास्क दिया गया। परीक्षा के बारे में बताते हुए अनुज कुमार ने बताया कि कुल 400 अंकों की परीक्षा आयोजित हुई है जिसके लिए 100 सवालों को हल करना है।

उन्होंने बताया कि तीन गलती पर एक अंक की निगेटिव मार्किग है। इसलिए सभी ने सवालों के संभल संभल कर जबाव दिया। वहीं परीक्षार्थी अमित कुमार ने बताया कि सवाल तो सिलेबस से ही संबंधित था लेकिन समय कम पड़ जाने के कारण वह 80 सवालों को ही हल कर पाया।

उसने कहा कि निगेटिव मार्किग थे इसलिए सवालों के समझ बूझ कर ही उत्तर दिए गए। रागिनी कुमारी ने बताया कि सवाल आसान थे उसने सभी 100 सवालों के जबाब दे दिए। कुल मिला कर परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचार विहीन माहौल में सम्पन्न हो गए।

