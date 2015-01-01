पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:कृषि विभाग किसानों को 50% अनुदान पर उपलब्ध कराएगा गेहूं का प्रमाणित बीज

सिकरायएक घंटा पहले
  • क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति पर मिलेगा बीज, कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों से जारी होंगे परमिट

रबी फसल बुआई के लिए बाजारों से महंगे दामों पर गेहूं का बीज खरीदने वाले किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। कृषि विभाग किसानों को निर्धारित रेट से 50 प्रतिशत छूट पर प्रमाणित बीज उपलब्ध कराएगा। विभाग ने गेहूं के बीज क्रय विक्रय व ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समितियों तक पहुंचाने की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है।

सिकराय तहसील में 250 क्विंटल बीज का आवंटन किया गया है। जिसमें से भिजवाए गए 90 क्विंटल गेहूं का वितरण भी कर दिया गया है। नवंबर माह के प्रथम सप्ताह से लेकर तीसरे सप्ताह तक गेहूं की बुआई का उचित समय चल रहा है। ऐसे में किसानों को बीज के लिए बाजार में 30 से 40 रुपए किलो तक के दाम चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं। किसानों के लिए कृषि विभाग सिर्फ 17 रुपए किलों में राजस्थान स्टेट सीड्स कॉर्पोरेशन व राष्ट्रीय बीज निगम का प्रमाणित बीज क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति एवं ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समितियों पर उपलब्ध कराएगा। किसानों को संबंधित कृषि पर्यवेक्षक से परमिट बनवाकर सहकारी समितियों से 50 %की छूट पर प्रमाणित बीज प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

680 रुपए में मिलेगा 40

कृषि विभाग द्वारा राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना में किसानों को 34 से 40 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम तक बाजार में बिक रहे गेहूं के बीज को 17 रुपए किलो की दर से 680 रुपए में 40 किलो का बैग उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। किसानों को नवीनतम जमाबंदी व आधार कार्ड जमा करवाकर कृषि पर्यवेक्षकों से भूमि के हिसाब से परमिट बनवाकर सहकारी समितियों से बीज प्राप्त करना होगा।

इस बार कम आवंटन से वंचित रहेंगे अधिक किसान

कृषि विभाग ने सिकराय ब्लॉक में इस बार पिछली साल की तुलना में ढाई गुना गेहूं के अनुदानित बीज का कम आवंटन किया है। जिससे आधे से अधिक किसानों को राष्ट्रीय योजना में 50 प्रतिशत छूट पर मिलने वाले गेहूं के प्रमाणित बीज का लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा। पिछले साल यहां विभाग ने 700 क्विंटल का आवंटन किया था। लेकिन इस बार यहां सिर्फ 250 क्विंटल बीज ही आवंटित हुआ है। विभाग द्वारा दो दिन पहले भिजवाए गए 90 क्विंटल अनुदानित बीज की सूचना मिलते ही क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति से किसान डेढ़ दिन में ही सारा बीज खरीद ले गए।

जिले में 1500 क्विंटल गेहूं का बीज आवंटित, ब्लॉक में बांट दिया

कृषि विभाग सहायक निदेशक अनिल शर्मा का कहना है कि राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना में जिले में 1500 क्विंटल गेहूं के अनुदानित बीज का आवंटन हुआ है। जिसमें से गेहूं उत्पादन को देखते हुए ब्लॉकवार बांट दिया गया। सिकराय को आवंटित 250 क्विंटल बीज में सेे 90 क्विंटल भिजवा दिया गया है। शेष गेहूं की डिमांड भेज रखी है। जल्द ही सहकारी समितियों पर उपलब्ध करवा दिया जाएगा।

डेढ़ दिन में ही बिक गया 90 क्विंटल गेहूं का बीज- केवीएसएस

क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति अकाउंटेंट मोहरसिंह सैनी का कहना है कि रबी फसल की बुआई के लिए 90 क्विंटल अनुदानित गेहूं का बीज प्राप्त हुआ था। जो डेढ़ दिन में ही किसानों की भीड़ के कारण खत्म हो गया। शेष बीज और भिजवाने के लिए उच्च अधिकारियों को सूचना दी गई है। जैसे ही आएगा वितरित कर दिया जाएगा।

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान चेतना यात्रा शुरू

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी|शराब मुक्त अभियान के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सी.एल. ठीकरिया ने केन्द्र सरकार की ओर से पारित किए गए नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान चेतना यात्रा की शुरुआत शुक्रवार को बालाजी मंदिर डैंडान बसेडी से की। राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सी.एल.ठीकरिया ने केन्द्र सरकार को किसान विरोधी सरकार बताते हुए कहा कि भारत एक कृषि प्रधान देश है, जिसमें एक तरफ सरकार व अनेक अर्थशास्त्री इस बात पर सहमत हैं कोरोना काल में सिर्फ कृषि क्षेत्र ही देश की आर्थिकी को ज़िंदा रखे हुए है, दूसरी तरफ केंद्र सरकार न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद बन्द कर के किसानों का शोषण करने का आधार तय कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया नए कृषि कानूनों मे फसल के समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद की कोई गारंटी नहीं है। मंडियां खत्म होने से किसानों को उपज बेचने के लिए भी स्थान नही मिलेगा। जिलाध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व सरपंच सीताराम बालाहेडा ने बताया किसान चेतना यात्रा द्वारा जिलेभर मे ब्लॉक स्तर पर किसानों की संगोष्ठी आयोजित कर नए कृषि कानूनों से किसानों को होने वाली हानियों से अवगत कराकर राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सी.एल. ठीकरिया नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ बड़े आन्दोलन का आगाज करेंगे।

