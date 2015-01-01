पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना चालान:कोरोना को लेकर गम्भीर नहीं लोग, पुलिस ने चालान काटकर दी चेतावनी

सिकराय3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस को लेकर लोग गंभीर नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। लोगों की लापरवाही को देखते हुए पुलिस ने सोमवार को बगैर मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना नहीं करने वाले दुकानदारों एवं लोगों के चालान काटकर जुर्माना किया। साथ ही पुलिस ने नियमों की पालना नहीं करने वालों को 10 घंटे जेल भेजने की चेतावनी दी। पुलिस की कार्रवाई से बगैर मास्क घूमने वाले लोगों में हडकंप मच गया।प्रदेश में कोरोना वायरस तेजी के साथ फैल रहा है। सरकार -प्रशासन द्वारा कोरोना वायरस की रोकथाम के लिए नागरिकों को कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए जागरूक व सतर्क रहने सलाह दी जा रही है, लेकिन अधिकांश लोग कोरोना वायरस जैसी खतरनाक बीमारी के प्रति बेपरवाह हैं। बाजार, सड़कों और सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सामाजिक दूरी पर अमल करने की बात तो क्या लोग मास्क को दरकिनार कर रहे हैं। सुबह चौकी प्रभारी जगपालसिंह के नेतृत्व में बाजार में पुलिस ने सरकार की एडवायजरी का उल्लंघन करने वाले दुकानदारों एवं लोगों के चालान काटने की कार्रवाई की। पुलिस की कार्रवाई से बगैर मास्क बैठे दुकानदार एवं अनावश्यक घूमने वाले दुपहिया वाहन चालकों में हडकंप मच गया। कई तो पुलिस को देख दूसरे रास्ते से निकलते दिखाई दिए। पुलिस ने दो तीन लोगों को 10 घंटे के लिए जेल भेजने की चेतावनी देकर जीप में बिठा लिया, लेकिन बाद में समझाइश कर छोड़ दिया।

