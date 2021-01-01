पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:वैज्ञानिकों ने मछली पालन की तकनीकी विधाओं से किसानों को कराया रुबरु

सूरवाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र करमोदा में दो दिवसीय मछली पालन प्रशिक्षण आयोजित

कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र करमोदा में आत्मा योजना के तहत वैज्ञानिक विधि से मछली पालन विषय पर दो दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण आयोजित हुआ। जिसमें कृषि अधिकारियों ने बड़ा गांव सरवर, रसूलपुरा, देवता, हरसोता एवं ढ़िढवाडी के किसानों को वैज्ञानिक विधि से मछली पालन का तरीका बताया।

प्रशिक्षण के दौरान आत्मा परियोजना के निदेशक अमर सिंह ने किसानों को बताया कि खेती के साथ-साथ जिन किसानों के पास फार्म पौण्ड है वह मछली पालन से अपनी आमदनी को बढ़ा सकता है। कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक एवं अध्यक्ष ने कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र में चलने वाली योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारियां दी, प्रो. रामआसरे पशुपालन वैज्ञानिक ने सभी प्रकार की मछलियों के बारे में विस्तृत रूप से जानकारियां

बताई। कृषि विज्ञान केन्द्र की गृह वैज्ञानिक चमनदीप कौर ने मछलियों से बनने वाले सभी प्रकार के व्यंजनों, नुपूर शर्मा शस्य वैज्ञानिक ने मछलियों के लिये मृदा जांच एवं पानी का पी.एच. मान पता लगाने और खाद एवं उर्वरक उपयोग सहित अन्य जानकारियां दी।

प्रशिक्षण के दौरान करमोदा पशु चिकित्सक डॉ. रामसिंह मीना ने मछलियों में फैलने वाली बीमारियों एवं स्वास्थ्य प्रबन्ध के बारे में बताया मतस्य विभाग के मुरारी लाल ने विभागीय योजना, योगेन्द्र शर्मा कृषि विभाग ने फार्म पौंड पर दिये जाने वाले अनुदान के बारे में विभिन्न योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारियां दी। बाद में प्रशिक्षणार्थियों की प्रतियोगिता हुई जिसमें रणजीत सिंह रसूलपुरा ने प्रथम, भागचंद रसूलपुरा ने द्वितीय तथा मदनलाल पुत्र बड़ा गांव सरवर ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया। विजेताओं को प्रशस्ति पत्र सौंपा गया।

