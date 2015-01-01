पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति की सचिव गिरफ्तार, जेल

सूरौठएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रसद सामग्री के गबन के मामले में एक साल से फरार थी

रसद सामग्री के गबन के आरोप में सूरौठ पुलिस ने मंगलवार को गांव बेरखेड़ा की एक महिला को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार की गई महिला सुनीता जाट अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति बेरखेड़ा की सचिव है। गांव में अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति को राशन डीलर की जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर सरकारी राशन सामग्री गबन करने के मुकदमे में आरोपी महिला एक साल से फरार चल रही थी। महिला को पुलिस ने हिंडौन न्यायालय में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया गया।

एक साल पहले रसद विभाग के हिंडौन प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक ने गांव बेरखेड़ा निवासी अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति की सचिव सुनीता जाट सहित कइयों के खिलाफ रसद सामग्री के गबन का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। महिला सुनीता जाट फरार चल रही थी।

प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक का आरोप था कि सरकार ने अन्नपूर्णा सहकारी समिति को गांव बेरखेड़ा में रसद सामग्री के वितरण की जिम्मेदारी दी थी। इस दौरान समिति की सचिव सुनीता जाट सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने सरकारी रसद सामग्री का गबन किया। मामले में थाना प्रभारी गिर्राज प्रसाद जाटव ने सुनीता जाट को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें