जायजा:संभागीय आयुक्त ने सूरौठ में सरकारी कार्यालयों की देखी व्यवस्थाएं, स्कूल में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई की ली प्रगति रिपोर्ट

  • केंद्र पर पोषाहार लेने आने वाली महिलाओं से बातचीत कर उनकी समस्याएं सुनी
  • स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक ली

भरतपुर संभागीय आयुक्त पीसी बेरवाल ने बुधवार को सूरौठ तहसील मुख्यालय पर स्थित कई सरकारी कार्यालयों का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया। संभागीय आयुक्त ने तहसील कार्यालय, राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, राजकीय कन्या उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल एवं आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का निरीक्षण करते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

राजकीय कन्या स्कूल में सरकार की ओर से चलाए जा रहे स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा की एवं प्रधानाचार्य धर्म सिंह मीणा व अन्य अध्यापिकाओं से विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के संबंध में प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली। संभागीय आयुक्त के साथ तहसीलदार मनीराम खीचड़ एवं पटवारी हरेंद्र जाटव भी उपस्थित रहे। बेरवाल दोपहर 1 बजे के करीब कस्बे के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचे तथा अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। चिकित्सा प्रभारी डॉ. अभिराज मीना से अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जानकारी ली तथा उन्हें आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

अस्पताल के मरीज वार्ड, दवा वितरण केंद्र सहित विभिन्न कक्षों का अवलोकन किया। इसके पश्चात संभागीय आयुक्त तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचे। तहसील कार्यालय में बूथ लेवल अधिकारियों की बैठक ली तथा मतदाता सूची के संबंध में आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने तहसील कार्यालय का निरीक्षण किया तथा तहसीलदार मनीराम खीचड़ से तहसील की व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में परिचर्चा की। इस दौरान तहसील कार्यालय में सभी व्यवस्थाएं ठीक पाई गई।

बाद में बेरवाल कस्बे के राजकीय बालिका उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल पहुंचे तथा विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया। स्टाफ उपस्थिति रजिस्टर लेकर सभी व्याख्याताओं एवं अध्यापिकाओं की हाजिरी ली। इस दौरान सभी अध्यापक उपस्थित मिले। स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य धर्म सिंह मीणा से स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम एवं विद्यालय की व्यवस्थाओं के संबंध में जानकारी ली। स्टाफ की बैठक लेकर ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के संबंध में सरकार की ओर से चलाई जा रहे स्माइल टू कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा की। इस दौरान प्रधानाचार्य मीना, व्याख्याता मोनिका गुप्ता, वरिष्ठ अध्यापिका रेखा गुप्ता एवं अध्यापक श्री मोहन शर्मा से विद्यार्थियों के होमवर्क एवं ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

इस अवसर पर प्रधानाचार्य मीना ने विद्यालय के मेन गेट के पास स्थित बिजली निगम के ट्रांसफार्मर से हादसे की आशंका जताते हुए ट्रांसफार्मर को वहां से हटवाने की मांग की । बेरवाल ने विद्यालय परिसर में संचालित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र संख्या 4 का निरीक्षण किया तथा केंद्र पर गर्भवती व धात्री महिलाओं एवं छोटे बच्चों को किए जा रहे पोषाहार वितरण का अवलोकन कर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता मिथिलेश गुप्ता, सहयोगिनी संतोष तिवाड़ी एवं सहायिका सीमा मीणा को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। संभागीय आयुक्त ने आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के पोषाहार वितरण रिकॉर्ड का अवलोकन किया।

इस दौरान केंद्र पर पोषाहार लेने आने वाली महिलाओं से बातचीत की तथा उनकी समस्याएं सुनी। संभागीय आयुक्त ने अस्पताल, तहसील परिसर एवं स्कूल में आमजन की समस्याएं सुनी। संभागीय आयुक्त बेरवाल ने भास्कर को बताया कि सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों में व्यवस्थाएं संतोषजनक पाई गई।

