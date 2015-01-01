पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति से विभिन्न असाध्य रोगों का सफलतम इलाज

सूरौठ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूरौठ में धन्वंतरि जयंती पर संगोष्ठी

यहां तहसील मुख्यालय पर स्थित राजकीय आयुर्वेद अस्पताल में धन्वंतरि जयंती परंपरागत तरीके से मनाई गई। अस्पताल परिसर में संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि आयुर्वेद विभाग के रिटायर्ड अतिरिक्त निदेशक डॉ. घनश्याम व्यास थे तथा अध्यक्षता आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा प्रभारी बने सिंह गुर्जर ने की।

कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत भगवान धन्वंतरि की तस्वीर के सामने अतिथियों ने दीप जलाकर की। भगवान धन्वंतरि की विधि विधान से पूजा अर्चना की गई। आयुर्वेद विभाग के पूर्व अतिरिक्त निदेशक डॉ. घनश्याम व्यास, औषधालय प्रभारी डॉक्टर बने सिंह गुर्जर, कंपाउंडर देवी सिंह, बृजेश सिंह, परिचारिका चंद्रवती आदि ने की सबसे प्राचीन आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम में पूर्व अतिरिक्त निदेशक डॉ. व्यास ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति कारगर साबित हुई है। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा पद्धति से विभिन्न असाध्य रोगों का सफलतम इलाज किया जा सकता है। पूरे विश्व में अब आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा की मांग निरंतर बढ़ती जा रही है।
भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा कर निरोगी की मन्नत मांगी
ढहरिया| धनतेरस पर धन्वंतरि जयंती पर आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरी की पूजा अर्चना की गई। लोगों ने पूजा अर्चना कर निरोगी होने की मन्नत मांगी। गुढाचन्द्रजी कस्बे, तिमावा, कमालपुरा व भीलापाड़ा राजकीय आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय पर धन्वंतरी जयंती पर भगवान धन्वंतरि की मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ पूजा अर्चना की गई। गुढाचन्द्रजी कस्बे के आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय पर पंडित शिवचरण शर्मा ने मंत्रोच्चारण के साथ वैद्य कमलेश त्रिवेदी ने भगवान धन्वंतरी की पूजा अर्चना करवाई।
धन त्रयोदशी के पर्व धन्वंतरि जयंती पर भगवान धन्वंतरि की जयंती हर्ष ओर उल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। वैद्याचार्य बलभद्र शर्मा ने भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना की ओर निरोगी होने की कामना की। धन त्रयोदशी के पर ओर भगवान धन्वंतरि जयंती पर क्षेत्र के रघुनाथ पुरा, अमलीपुरा, गिदानी, राजाहेड़ा, तालचिड़ा, बाड़ा राजपुर, गुणा, मुहाना सहित क्षेत्र में धन त्रियोदशी का पर्व हर्ष ओर उल्लास के साथ मनाया गया। वैद्याचार्य बलभद्र शर्मा ने निज निवास पर भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना की ओर निरोगी होने का आशीर्वाद मांगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें