पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रभारी नियुक्त:शिक्षक संघ रेसटा ने किए 33 जिलों के प्रभारी नियुक्त

तलावड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला व ब्लॉक मे संघ को मजबूती प्रदान करने के दिए निर्देश

शिक्षक संघ एलीमेंट्री सैकंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन (रेसटा) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मोहर सिंह सलावद ने प्रदेश सभाध्यक्ष काशी सारस्वत की सहमति से संघ के प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों की जिला प्रभारी के रूप में नियुक्ति की है। यह नियुक्ति एक वर्ष के लिए की है। सभी जिला प्रभारियों को प्रभार वाले जिलों में संघ के ढांचे को मजबूती प्रदान करते हुए शिक्षक हितों के लिए कार्य करने निर्देश दिए है।प्रभारी 15 दिवस में इन जिलों में संघ की स्थिति से प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी को अवगत करवाएंगे। सभी ब्लॉकों में कार्यकारणी गठन जिलाध्यक्ष करवाएंगे। प्रदेश महामंत्री ऋषि पाकड़ को धौलपुर, सवाईमाधोपुर, दौसा, कोटा एवं प्रदेश वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल मीणा को जालौर,भरतपुर, पाली और भीलवाड़ा, प्रदेश सभा अध्यक्ष काशी सारस्वत को,प्रतापगढ़, बाँसवाड़ा, प्रदेश महिला मंत्री विमला महरिया चुरू, सीकर व झुंझुनू, प्रदेश सलाहकार सीपीवर्मा को बारा, टोंक और डूंगरपुर, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता धर्मेंद्र कुमार धर्मीको अलवर, जयपुर, करौली और बूंदी, प्रदेश संरक्षक सफी मोहम्मद मंसूरी को राजसमन्द औरअजमेर, प्रदेश सचिव मंसाराम खिजुरी को जोधपुर, झालावाड़ और बाड़मेर, प्रदेश महासचिव जगदीशनारायण मीणा जैसलमेर, चितौड़गढ़,सिरोही, प्रदेश कोषाध्यक्ष श्याम सुंदर बिश्नोई को बीकानेर हनुमानगढ़ और नागौर को जिला प्रभारी नियुक्त किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें