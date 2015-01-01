पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन पालना के निर्देश:शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोग मिलने पर कार्रवाई होगी

टोडाभीम4 घंटे पहले
उपखंड क्षेत्र में इन दिनों देवउठनी एकादशी को आयोजित होने वाले शादी समारोह को लेकर प्रशासन काफी चिंतित नजर आ रहा है। इसके लिए गांव के स्कूलके प्रधानाध्यापक को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है कि कोरोना एडवाइजरी का उल्लंघन करने की सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस व प्रशासन को देवें।एसडीएम दुर्गा प्रसाद मीणा ने बताया कि धारा 144 के अधीन आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा कि वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के संक्रमण फैलने की प्रबल संभावना को मद्देनजर रखकर मानव जीवन की स्वास्थ्य और सुरक्षा को खतरा होने के चलते इससे बचाव बनाए रखने के लिए प्रतिबंधात्मक उपाय किया जाना अति आवश्यक है। इसलिए कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे की रोकथाम के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन के द्वारा राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार वर्तमान स्थिति के आंकलन के चलते धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। जिसके तहत कोरोना गाइडलाइन सख्ती से पालना कराई जाएगी। इसके अंतर्गत सभी प्रकार के धरना प्रदर्शन, रैलियां, जुलूस एवं धार्मिक आयोजन पूर्णतया प्रतिबंधित रहेंगे।उन्होंने बताया कि शादी समारोह आयोजन में भाग लेने वाले सभी व्यक्तियों को मुंह पर मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य होगा। नो मास्क नो एंट्री की पालना सुनिश्चित की जाएगी साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालन करना भी अनिवार्य होगा। समारोह के आयोजन स्थल पर स्कैनिंग एवं सुरक्षा हेतु थर्मल स्कैनिंग की व्यवस्था आयोजक के द्वारा करना आवश्यक होगा। आयोजन स्थल पर प्रत्येक व्यक्ति दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखेंगे। समारोह में शरीक होने वाले मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी। वही अंत्येष्टि एवं अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल व्यक्तियों की संख्या 20 से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि बस स्टैंड, अस्पताल, बैंक, पोस्ट ऑफिस, सार्वजनिक कार्यालय, स्कूल व कॉलेजों के परीक्षा कक्षों में ही छूट रहेगी।

