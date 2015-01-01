पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्वच्छता अभियान:ग्राम पंचायत बौल में चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान

टोडाभीम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत बौल में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच सागर बाई मीणा एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सहित गांव ग्रामीणों के द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान चला कर गांव के गली मोहल्लों सहित आम रास्तों में साफ-सफाई करवाई गई। सरपंच सागर बाई मीना ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में स्वच्छता अभियान के अंतर्गत आम रास्तों से पानी व कीचड़ को रोकने के लिए जगह-जगह छोटे छोटे गड्ढे बनाए गए हैं वहीं गांव में फैल रही गंदगी की साफ-सफाई करवाई गई। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने ग्रामीणों से जगह-जगह लोगों से कचरा पात्र रखने में ही कचरा डालने की अपील की गई एवं में सार्वजनिक जगह पर गंदगी नहीं फैलाने के लिए ग्रामीणों को जागरूक किया गया। कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में जनहित के कार्यों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी एव आमजन के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए विकास कार्य करवाएं जाएंगे। सरपंच सागर बाई मीना के द्वारा चलाये गये स्वच्छता अभियान में सहित ग्रामीणों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें