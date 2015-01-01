पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता अभियान:मान्नोज पंचायत में चलाया स्वच्छता अभियान, ग्रामीणों ने भी भागीदारी निभाई

टोडाभीम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

क्षेत्र उपखंड की ग्राम पंचायत मान्नोज में नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच रोशनलाल बैरवा के द्वारा वार्ड पांचों को मिठाई बांटी गई। इसी दौरान सरपंच सहित ग्राम विकास अधिकारी हेमसिंह वर्मा सहित गांव ग्रामीणों के द्वारा स्वच्छता अभियान चला कर ग्राम पंचायत के गली मोहल्लों सहित आम रास्तों में साफ-सफाई करवाई गई।सरपंच रोशनलाल बैरवा ने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत आम रास्तों से पानी में कीचड़ रोकने के लिए जगह-जगह छोटे छोटे गड्ढे बनाए गए हैं वहीं गांव में फैल रही गंदगी की साफ-सफाई की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में स्वच्छता बनाए रखने के लिए सड़क पर फैले कचरे कीचड़ को ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों से भरकर गांव के बाहर डलवाया गया। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी हेमसिंह वर्मा ने ग्रामीणों से जगह-जगह लोगों से कचरा पात्र रखने एवं उन्हीं में ही कचरा डालने की अपील की गई एवं में सार्वजनिक जगह पर गंदगी नहीं फैलाने के लिए ग्रामीणों को जागरूक किया गया। कहा कि ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में जनहित के कार्यों को प्राथमिकता दी जावेगी एव आमजन के हितों को ध्यान में रखते हुए विकास कार्य करवाए जावेंगे।सरपंच रोशनलाल के द्वारा चलाये गये स्वच्छता अभियान में सहित ग्रामीणों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें