शिक्षकों की विभिन्न मांगे:शिक्षा विभाग में सभी पदोन्नतियां रोस्टर रजिस्टर संधारण के बाद करने की मांग

टोडाभीम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षकों की विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर रेसटा ने मंत्रियों-विधायकों से की मुलाकात

एलीमेंट्री सेकंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन (रेसटा) के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मोहरसिंह सलावद के नेतृत्व में संघ के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने शिक्षकों की विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर परिवहन मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास,दौसा विधायक मुरारी लाल मीना,बस्सी विधायक लक्ष्मण मीना, टोडाभीम विधायक पीआर मीना एवं पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट एवं चाकसू विधायक वेदप्रकाश सोलंकी के प्रतिनिधि सहित कई विधायकों व मंत्रियों से मुलाकात कर निराकरण की मांग रखी।संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष मुनतेश पहाड़ पूरा ने बताया कि संघ की प्रमुख मांगो में स्टाफिंग पैटर्न की समीक्षा करवाते हुए राज्य में सभी क्रमोन्नत उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में अनिवार्य हिंदी एवं अंग्रेजी व्याख्याताओं के पद स्वीकृत किए जाएं। शिक्षा विभाग में सभी पदोन्नतियां रोस्टर रजिस्टर संधारण के बाद की जाए। एन.पी.एस. के स्थान पर पुरानी पेंशन योजना लागू करने, मॉडल स्कूलों का समय अन्य राजकीय स्कूलों के समान करने एवं पुराने कार्मिकों के पदस्थापन आदेश जारी करने, सभी भर्तियों में परिवीक्षा काल को पूर्णतः समाप्त कर नियुक्ति तिथि से ही पूरा वेतन देने,सीधी भर्ती पर तृतीय श्रेणी का जिला एवं वरिष्ठ अध्यापक का अंतर मंडल स्थानान्तरण पर वरिष्ठता का विलोपन नहीं हो, साथ ही राज्य में डार्क जॉन समाप्त करते हुए तृतीय श्रेणी अध्यापकों के ट्रांसफर किए जाएं। शिक्षकों को आधार सीडिंग एवं बी.एल.ओ नहीं लगाया जाए। केंद्र सरकार की तर्ज पर दीपावली नकद बोनस देने के आदेश जारी करने, वेतन कटौती आदेश वापिस लेने एवं मार्च माह का स्थगित वेतन देने के साथ ही उपार्जित अवकाश के भुगतान करने पर लगी रोक भी हटाने,वरिष्ठ अध्यापक भर्ती परीक्षा 2011 में न्यायालय में याचिका दायर होने के कारण सामाजिक और गणित की नियुक्ति में देरी हुई और इन दोनों विषय के व.अ.को एक वेतन वृद्धि कम मिल रही हैं। इन कार्मिकों को भी अन्य के समान वेतन पर स्थायीकरण किया जाए I रीट 2020 को भी अतिशीघ्र आयोजित करवाने, कंप्यूटर शिक्षक भर्ती करने, पंचायत सहायकों को स्थाई करने, व्यावसायिक शिक्षकों को बकाया वेतन देने आदि मांगों के समाधान की मांग की गई। प्रतिनिधिमंडल में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मोहरसिंह सलावद, प्रदेश महामंत्री ऋषि पाकड़, प्रदेश प्रवक्ता धर्मेंद्र कुमार धर्मी, वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष मोहनलाल सत्तावन, प्रदेश सचिव मंशाराम खिजुरी, अलवर जिलाध्यक्ष सुशील कुमार, हनुमान सहाय आदि शामिल रहे।एसटी-एससी एवं एमबीसी वर्ग की छात्राओं को मिलेगा निशुल्क प्रवेश टोडाभीम ग्रामीण| प्रभु दयाल शिक्षण प्रशिक्षण एवं अनुसंधान संस्थान के तहत संचालित मिश्री देवी मेमोरियल की निदेशक अनीता मीणा नेबताया कि एसटी, एससी, एमबीसी वर्ग की छात्राओं के आर्थिक सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक उत्थान के लिए संस्थान द्वारा प्रवेश के लिए एक विशेष कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। इसके अंतर्गत प्रदेश के समस्त जनों से अनुसूचित जनजाति अनुसूचित जाति वएमबीसी छात्राओं को मिश्री देवी मेमोरियल पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज में निशुल्क प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। कॉलेज की निदेशक अनीता मीणा ने बताया कि 2020 में अनुसूचित जनजाति की छात्राओं की आर्थिक सामाजिक व शैक्षणिक उत्थान के लिए संस्थान द्वारा प्रवेश के लिए एक विशेष कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत राजस्थान के समस्त जिलों से अनुसूचित जनजाति अनुसूचित जाति व एमबीसी की छात्राओं के लिए प्रवेश दिया जाएगा।

