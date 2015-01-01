पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्कर गिरफ्तार:टोडाभीम में नशीली दवाइयां जब्त, तस्कर गिरफ्तार

टोडाभीम4 घंटे पहले
मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस की ओर से चलाए जा रहे धरपकड़ अभियान के दौरान पुलिस ने एक युवक को गिरफ्तार कर बड़ी मात्रा में नशीली दवाइयां जब्त की हैं।थानाधिकारी मनोहर लाल मीणा के अनुसार सोमवार सुबह 10:30 बजे मुखबिर से मिली सूचना पर पुलिस टीम गश्त करते हुए नाहर खोहरा रोड पर पहुंची तो एक व्यक्ति खड़ा था। पुलिस को देख वह पास ही रखे प्लास्टिक के कट्टे को उठाकर भागने लगा। पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसका पीछा कर उसे पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में उसने बताया कि बोरे में प्रतिबंधित दवाइयां हैं। जिनको उसने नशा करने वालों को बेचना स्वीकार किया। युवक ने उक्त दवाइयों के बारे में पुलिस को बताया कि इन दवाइयों को भरतपुर से लेकर अपने घर जा रहा था। पुलिस को उसने अपना नाम मुकेश कुमार सैनी (30) पुत्र चतरू राम माली निवासी हाई स्कूल के सामने काजीपाड़ा एवं हाल न्यू सैनी कॉलोनी बालाजी रोड बताया। पुलिस ने कट्टे के अंदर गत्ते के कार्टून में बड़ी मात्रा में दवाइयां एवं टेबलेट बरामद की। दवाइयों के संबंध में वैध लाइसेंस मांगा तो आरोपी ने अपने पास कोई भी लाइसेंस होने से मना कर दिया। पुलिस ने करौली से औषधि नियंत्रक अधिकारी को बुलाकर बोरे को खोल कर जांच की तो एक गत्ते के कार्टून में 1600 टेबलेट प्रो जेलम तथा 102 ओनरेक्स की प्लास्टिक की शीशियां, 330 प्रोक्सिवन स्पास कैप्सूल, स्पेसजमो के 72 कैप्सूल मिले। इतनी बड़ी मात्रा में नशीली दवाएं रखने एवं परिवहन करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने दवाइयों को जब्त कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

